Neuqua Valley girls soccer knock out Metea in Regional Semifinals

Welcome to the IHSA girls soccer postseason. Tonight’s contest features Neuqua Valley and Metea Valley in Oswego. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Neuqua shuts out Metea in regional semifinals

Much of the first half was a stalemate until Miabella Kraai found Addison Guskey in front for the header. The Wildcats take the lead through halftime.

Neuqua applies pressure to score again, but they are denied by the Mustang defense. It remains 1-0.

But with 17 and a half minutes remaining, Alexis May connects with Gia Malloy in front for the score. The Wildcat lead grows to 2-0.

The Mustangs look to get on the board with a nice crossing kick, but the Neuqua netminder comes out for the block. Then, the deflection goes in front of another Mustang, but the ball hits off the high bar.

Minutes later, the Wildcats look for more. Addison Gripp rips a shot that gets saved by Katie Hickerson.

May has another opportunity to score up front, but Hickerson dives for the save.

After goals from Wildcats Aubrey Guskey and Gia Malloy, it’s this dagger from Kraai that puts the Mustangs away. Neuqua Valley wins 5-0, and will play Oswego this Saturday morning for a regional title.