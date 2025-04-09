Neuqua Valley girls soccer scores the opening two goals to beat Naperville Central

Neuqua Valley girls soccer and Naperville Central meet for the DVC opener in girls’ soccer. Both teams are starting off strong, with the Wildcats starting their season at 4-1, including wins over Geneva and St. Charles North. The Redhawks are 6-0-1 after tying Edwardsville last week. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Neuqua Valley girls soccer builds up from midfield to score two goals against Central

Neuqua strikes first with some great build-up through the midfield. Samantha Latawiec waits for the perfect opportunity, finding Alexis May in the box, who lays it off to Miabella Kraai. She beats the keeper bottom right to put the Wildcats up 1-0 early on.

Redhawk, Malia Shen, sends one down the line for Isabella Brozek, who has a lane towards the goal. However, Wildcat goalie Elizabeth Fried comes off her line and denies Central’s chance.

The Wildcats continue to pass the ball well around the field. Latawiec finds Alaina Chandola in the middle, who sends it down the right wing to Alexis May. The junior midfielder crosses one to the perfect spot, and Selma Labri is there inside the box to tap home the goal! The Yale commit makes it 2-0 Neuqua.

Naperville Central outshot Neuqua Valley 17-6 but fall short of tying the game

Naperville Central has a fair share of chances in the first half, but Fried and Neuqua’s defense are keeping the Redhawks at bay. To close the half, Central works it right to left, and Brozeks’ shot gets blocked before Kira Lambin’s effort is stopped by Fried. The Wildcats lead 2-0 at half.

The second half is more of the same, as both sides have their fair share of chances. Callie Tumilty’s shot gets stopped, and Fried has some trouble holding onto it. Emerson Burke knocks home the ball for Central, but it gets waved off after the ref signaled that Fried has possession of the ball.

With three minutes left, Central continues to threaten on attack, as nobody can connect on a well-executed cross from Tumilty. Nicole Smith gets possession at the top of the box, steps up and curls one right over the Wildcat goalie! After outshooting Neuqua 17-6, the Redhawks get on the board. However, it wouldn’t be enough, as Neuqua hangs on the beat Central and improve to 6-1 on the season.