Neuqua Valley girls soccer shuts out Waubonsie for third straight win

Welcome back to girls soccer, where tonight’s matchup features the Neuqua Valley Wildcats hosting the Waubonsie Valley Warriors. The Wildcats enter with a 9-2 record, sitting second in the conference at 1-1, while the Warriors are searching for their first conference win on the road. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Waubonsie Valley goalie Charlee Vanderwatt makes a couple of saves, and Neuqua’s back line steps up for a block

Neuqua applies pressure early, as Alessandra Russo sends a shot toward goal, but Warrior goalie Charlee Vanderwatt comes up with a nice save — her first of many on the night.

The Wildcats play tough defense as Waubonsie tries to counter. Asha Kikama steps in and makes a strong block to deny the Warriors.

Waubonsie stays aggressive on offense, showing good ball movement. Elena Castaneda finds Bella Woolard for the shot, but Neuqua’s Elizabeth Fried is ready, making the save to keep the game scoreless.

Corner kick opportunity for Neuqua, as Samantha Latawiec sets up Miabella Kraai. However, Vanderwatt is there again, making another big save with 27 minutes remaining in the first half. Vanderwatt would finish the night leading in saves.

Neuqua Valley girls soccer scores twice in three minutes against Waubonsie

Less than 25 minutes left in the first half, Selma Larbi looks to pass to Latawiec, but the Warriors’ defense tries to clear the ball, only to see it deflect into their own net. Neuqua leads 1-0.

With the first half winding down, Sydney Michalak throws it in to Addison Guskey, who breaks free and sends a pass to Safa Jeffery. She brings it down, fires low, and scores to extend the Wildcats’ lead to 2-0 at halftime.

Wildcat defense stands tall in the second half

Early in the second half, Neuqua looks to keep the momentum going. Alessandra Russo takes a corner, finding Caitlin King for another shot, but Vanderwatt again makes the save.

The Wildcats keep the pressure up. After forcing a turnover, Russo decides to take it herself and fires one through Vanderwatt’s hands for the score!

Neuqua Valley defeats Waubonsie Valley 3-0, and has now outscored opponents 12-0 during a three-game winning streak!