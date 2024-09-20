Neuqua Valley girls swimming easily handles Metea Valley on Senior Night

Neuqua Valley girls swimming celebrates Senior night as they host Metea Valley. Both teams were at the Warrior relays over the weekend and are looking to impress early in the season. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Neuqua and Metea open the DVC matchup with the 200-yard medley relay

We take you to the first event, the 200-yard medley relay. The relay team for the Wildcats consists of Emily Wu, Natalie Sierzanowski, Marissa Kondrasheva and Sophia LaBarre. For the Mustangs, Ellen Chua, Lillian Witte, Alyssa Rivero, and Isabelle Leofanti. Neuqua gets out to the early lead and doesn’t look back. Senior LaBarre gets the win for the Wildcats. The relay team finishes in 1:51 seconds, 6 seconds faster than Metea Valley.

Taking you to the next event, the 200-yard individual medley. Racing for Metea, Witte, Chua, Molly Schalk, and Rivero. Racing for the Wildcats, Charlotte Lee, Wu, and Charley Satlak. Wu takes the early lead after breaking away from the pack. Wu finishes the race with a time of 2:14 and Chua finishes in second place at 2:19 seconds.

Jumping to the 500-yard freestyle. The race starts very close with everyone keeping pace with each other until the Mustang, Schalk narrowly takes the lead. In a close race with Wildcat Annika Anderson, Schalk finishes two seconds faster to take the win, finishing at 5:23 with Anderson not far behind at 5:25 seconds.

Nearing the end with the 100yd breaststroke. Neuqua teammates Sierzanowski and LaBarre are neck and neck as they approach the finish line. The event is decided by less then a second with Sierzanowski finishing in first with a time of 1:10.75.

Neuqua Valley girls swimming wins the 400-yard free relay to cap off a terrific senior night against Metea

We are now at the final event, the 400yd free relay. For Neuqua Valley, Ellie Fairchild, Satlak Charley, McKenna Buedel and Carolina Piater. For Metea Valley, Makayla Paulding, Schalk, Chua and Elizabeth Burgess. Wrapping up the event, the Piater sisters go stroke for stroke, with Carolina beating Sofia by less than a second! The Wildcats finish 1-2 in the relay, helping them secure a senior night victory. The Wildcats defend their home pool with a 119-63 win over the Mustangs.