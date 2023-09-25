Neuqua Valley girls swimming impresses in the pool on Senior Night at Metea Valley

It’s time for some girls swimming and it is senior night at Metea Valley High School as The Mustangs go up against The Wildcats of Neuqua Valley. Metea Valley is looking for a win after falling to Waubonsie Valley last week while Neuqua is looking to continue the DVC winning streak after beating Naperville Central a week ago. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Wildcats start their engines right away

We open the meet is the 200-yard medley relay. Both teams have a strong start. In the end though, it’s lane 6 with Neuqua Valley’s Sophia LaBarre, Marrisa Kondrasheva, Emily Wu, and Sofia Piater winning the event with a time of 1:51.37.

The next event is the 200-yard freestyle. Both teams again have strong starts. However, it’s Wildcat Crystal Yu going in for the win with a time of 1:58.72.

To the 50-yard freestyle, it is a fast start with a close finish at the wall between Ruhee Chetan, Sofia Piater, and Caitlin Higgins from Neuqua, however it is Chetan who takes the win with a time of 25.53.

Moving along to the 100-yard freestyle. At the start of the event, Crystal Yu in lane four gets a good start. Although Neuqua Valley teammate Mckenna Brudel in lane 2 tries to catch up, however, it is Crystal Yu winning the event with a time of 53.86.

The next event is the 100 Yard Backstroke. Leading race throughout is Sophia LaBarre who also manages to finish the event strong with a time of 1:00.17.

Ruhee Chetan with a dominating swim

Swimming ahead is the 100-yard breaststroke. In lanes two and four, Caitlin Higgins and Ruhee Chetan of Neuqua Valley go neck and neck at the start. In the end, Wildcat Ruhee Chetan finishes the event in first with a time of 1:09.42 with fellow Wildcat Marissa Kondrasheva coming in second with a time of 1:10.15.

The final event of the night is the 400-yard freestyle relay. Neuqua Valley’s Arianna Mintchell is swimming in lane four between Metea Valley’s Makayla Paulding and Molly Schalk. In the end, it’s Neuqua Valley’s Arianna Mintchell, Grace Matthews, Yarae Chung, and Hannah Paik winning the event with a time of 3:56.88.

Neuqua Valley girls swimming goes on to win the matchup in dominating fashion by a score of 141-42 over Metea Valley.

