Neuqua Valley girls swimming picks up a conference win over Naperville Central

We’re at Naperville Central High School as the Neuqua Valley Wildcats face the Redhawks. The Wildcats are off to a 1-0 start in the DVC, along with winning the Neuqua Valley Invite. The Redhawks finished fourth in that same Invite and defeated Hinsdale Central last week as they look for their first conference win. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Neuqua Valley and Naperville Central keep this dual meet close

Let’s begin with the 200-yard medley relay. The Wildcats get off to a good start early, but the Redhawks are able to eventually take the lead and finish the opening event in first. Yinung Hsu, Natalie Vogel, Lauren Eschmeyer, and Alexa Goldstone win the 200-yard medley with a time of 1:53.73.

Next is the 200-yard freestyle race. Neuqua Valley’s Natalie Sierzanowski and Naperville Central’s Avery Meisenheimer go neck and neck in this one. They both keep battling until the end, as Sierzanowski narrowly beats Meisenheimer to take this one with a time of 2:01.97.

In the girl’s 200-yard IM, the Wildcats display a strong performance here as Sofia Piater takes first at 2:16.45, while fellow Cats Sophia Labarre finishes second and Annika Anderson takes third.

Now we go to the 100-yard butterfly as the Redhawks look to respond to keep this dual meet close. Naperville Central’s Lauren Eschmeyer edges out Neuqua’s Crystal Yu to win the 100 fly just under the minute mark.

Neuqua Valley girls swimming wins three out of the last four events to pull away from Naperville Central

In the 100-yard freestyle, the Wildcat duo of LaBarre and Sofia Piater get off to a solid start. They do not look back as both go one, two in the race with LaBarre in first, and Piater in second.

Now we go to the 200-yard freestyle relay. It’s a close one, between the Hawks and Cats, but in the end, Lily Jia, Vogel, Goldstone, and Eschmeyer from Naperville Central pull in a close win for the home team.

Now we move on to our backs in the 100-yard backstroke. Once again, the Redhawks respond with another victory here as Hsu beats Neuqua’s Crystal Yu to the wall for another first place finish.

Now we go to the final race of the night, the 400-yard relay, and it’s the Wildcats of Sophia LaBarre, Bree Pepping, Carolina Piater, and Crystal Yu who dominate as nobody catches them. The four Cats take this matchup to clinch the meet with a time of 3:39.92. Neuqua Valley girls swimming defeats Naperville Central 97-89.

