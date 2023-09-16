Neuqua Valley girls swimming picks up DVC win over Naperville Central

We have a DVC matchup in girls swimming between the Redhawks of Naperville Central and the Wildcats of Neuqua Valley. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Neuqua Valley girls swimming dominates 200-yard events

The meet opens with the 200-yard medley relay, where all the lanes get off to a great start. Coming to the finish it’s a close one between lanes four and seven. Neuqua Valley’s team of Elizabeth Rosenberg, Ruhee Chetan, Audrey Creaves, and Ava Wallin take home the first win of the night in lane 7.

We now go to the 200 Yard Freestyle. Neuqua Valley’s Sophia LaBarre and Carolina Piater go neck and neck at the start. Piater, the freshman, ends the race strong, winning it with a time of 2:01.04.

The 200 events continue with the 200-yard IM. Crystal Yu is in lane 5 and she gets out to an early lead. Yu goes neck and neck with Chetan, but Yu will win the event with a time of 2:15.67 while Chetan comes in just .19 seconds behind.

Naperville Central picks up 100-yard victories

Let’s swim into the 100 Yard Butterfly. Wildcat Caitlin Higgins in lane 3 goes up against Redhawk Lauren Eschmeyer in lane 4. Eschmeyer manages to pull in a win with a time of 1:01.23.

We go back to the 200’s with the 200 Yard Freestyle Relay. The relay is won by the Wildcats squad of Chetan, Carolina Piater, Sofia Piater, and Kailin McConkey with a time of 1:40.72.

We go to the 100 Yard Backstroke where Naperville Central’s Yinung Hsu is able to get off the block towards the front. In the final push, Hsu gets the win with a time of 1:02.59. The top four swimmers in this event are all sophomores or freshmen.

The final event of the night is the 400 Yard Freestyle Relay. Wildcat’s Higgins in lane 1 and LaBarre in lane 3 start the event strong. LaBarre and her squad of, Sofia Piater, Alice Meng, and Alissa Huffine win the event with a time of 3:43.54. Neuqua Valley would go 2-0 in the DVC conference with a score of 116.50 to 69.50.

