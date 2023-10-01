Neuqua Valley girls swimming plays spoiler on senior night at Waubonsie

Waubonsie Valley is the host of another DVC matchup as the Warriors take on the Neuqua Valley girls swimming squad. It’s senior night for Sara Taylor, the only senior for Waubonsie who has the spotlight on her for the night.

Neuqua Valley girls swimming opens meet in the lead

The 200-yard medley relay was the start of the action, as the swimmers took off in lanes three through six. The competition is pretty even through the first 200, as we see the exchange between the teams. In the end, Neuqua Valley’s team in lane four of Natalie Sierzanowski, Ruhee Chetan, Sophia LaBarre, and Crystal Yu pull away. The Wildcats also took second and fourth place.

Let’s head to the 200-yard freestyle, where the swimmers get off the blocks. Anna Honcharuk edges out Emily Wu by under one second, finishing with a time of 2:02.90. The Wildcats grab third and fourth place in the race.

Going to the ending of the intense 50-yard freestyle relay, as it’s close across the entire pool. Neuqua Valley’s Ruhee Chetan picks up the win in lane one, and there was a two-way tie for second place between Warrior Malini Madiman and Wildcat Carolina Piater.

In the second to last race, the 200-yard freestyle relay, Waubonsie’s relay team of Malini Madiman Aubrey Talaga, Callin Ball, and Honcharuk took first and they comfortably did, with a time of 1:43.03.

Wildcats sweep the podium

To the final race and all-eventful 400-yard relay, where the Wildcats sweep the podium taking first, second, and third. The relay team of Yu, Wu, McKenna Buedel, and Carolina Pieater finish on top with a time of 3:43.82.

Neuqua Valley picks up a win on the road with a final score of 120-65 over the Warriors.

