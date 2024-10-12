Neuqua Valley girls swimming shines in final home meet against Naperville North

Neuqua Valley girls swimming is back in action as they take on Naperville North. In their last home match, Neuqua Valley is coming off a victory over Metea Valley, while Naperville North is looking to recover from a loss last week over Waubonsie Valley. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Neuqua Valley girls swimming starts the night with two wins in the 200-yard category

The first event of the night is the 200 Yard Medley Relay. It starts a little slow underwater, but it picks up with Neuqua Valley’s Natalie Sierzanowski and Sofia Piater taking a good lead. In the end The Wildcat team in lane 3, Sierzanowski, Marissa Kondrasheva, Emily Wu, and Sophia LaBarre take home a win and a time of 1:49.32.

The next event is the 200-Yard IM. It gets off to a close start with North’s Tasha Mantel, swimming in between Wildcats Alice Meng in lane 5 and Emily Wu in lane 3. Wu picks up a nice lead and finishes the race with a win and a time of 2:13.62.

Let’s fly to the 100 Yard Butterfly. Wu swims off with a nice start in lane 3 alongside Natalie Sierzanowski in lane 5. However, the event turns into a close one with Meng in lane 7, coming up from behind, but it’s The Wildcat in lane 5 who takes home a close win with a time of 59.30. Wu and Meng come in 2nd and 3rd place, just seconds behind Sierzanowski.

The 100 Yard continues with the 100 Yard Freestyle. This matchup features Neuqua’s Crystal Yu in lane 3 and North’s Chole Chen in lane 4 are neck and neck at the start of the race. The Wildcat in lane 3 overpowers her Huskie opponent with a time of 54.10.

Flipping over to the 100-yard Backstroke. The Wildcats get off to a fast start in lane 5 for Sophia LaBarre. It;s another close finish, with Sofia Piater in lane 3, but it’s LaBarre finishing seconds ahead of her own teammate, at a time of 57.67

Tasha Mantel gives Naperville North a win in the 100-Yard Breastroke

Now we go to the 100 Yard Breaststroke. Naperville North’s Tasha Mantel takes a narrow lead next to Wildcat Marissa Kondrasheva. That lead keeps pushing for the Huskie sophomore as Mantel pushes to a victory with a time of 1:07.43.

The final event of the night is the 400 Yard Freestyle Relay. For Neuqua Valley, it’s Carolina Piater opening the event with a nice stride. This race wraps up with Piater, her sister Sofia, Crystal Yu, and Sophia LaBarre securing a 10-second victory. Neuqua Valley girls swimming shines at home, beating Naperville North 138-48 to wrap up the DVC regular season.