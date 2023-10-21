Neuqua Valley girls swimming swims their way to a DVC title

Playoffs are starting for fall sports, and the DVC is set to host the Girls Conference meet. This year’s races will take place at Naperville North, as the six schools all eye the DVC title. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Neuqua wins all the early races

Things getting going with the 200-yard freestyle race, Neuqua Valley girls swimming would pick up their domination on the season, as Carolina Piater edges out the Huskie swimmers of Chloe Chen and Payton Schrier by .21 to get the Wildcats out in front early.

Picking it up in the 200-yard IM, the Wildcats would add to their already hefty lead, as Alice Meng dominates the match, winning by over 1.47, with a time of 2:15.28.

The quickest race of the day: the 50-meter freestyle. Neuqua Valley would continue to dominate early on as Crystal Yu outswims Allison Leslie of Metea Valley, winning with a time of 24.57.

After the break the Wildcats pick up where they left off

After the 15-minute rest period, the Wildcats wouldn’t lose any momentum at all in the 100-yard butterfly. Sophia LaBarre joins in on the winning. She blisters the rest of the field with an overall time of 59.29.

The next race would be another 100-yard event: the 100-yard freestyle race. It would be the closest race of the night, and it would come down to Emily Wu of Neuqua Valley, against Chloe Chen of Naperville North. Chen once again falls just short by .01 with Wu winning at 54.21.

The longest race of the match would be the 500-yard freestyle event. This would be the first race of the day not won by Neuqua Valley, as Mallika Putakham sets a blistering seven second gap over the rest of the field, winning at 5:15.88.

The loss wouldn’t deter the Wildcats at all. The field would get back to the relay races, and the Neuqua team of Ruhee Chetan, Sofia Piater, Crystal Yu, and Sophia LaBarre would get the Wildcats back on their feet, with a time of 1:38.03.

LaBarre’s big day would continue in the 100-yard backstroke race. It would come down between her and Allison Leslie for the win, and Leslie once again comes up just short as LaBarre wins her second individual race of the day, with a time of 59.46.

Neuqua Valley finishes off a strong meet on top of the DVC

Another Neuqua individual from the relay race was Ruhee Chetan, and she would join in on the individual action in the 100-yard breaststroke. It would be another close Neuqua vs North race between Chetan and Tasha Mantel, but the Wildcats again inch out the Huskies as Chetan wins by .13 over Mantel.

The last match of the day would be the 400-yard relay event, and the Wildcats would stop any chance of being defeated as the team of Chetan, Crystal Yu, Emily Wu, and Natalie Sierzanowski outpace the rest of the field with an overall time of 3:38.06.

Neuqua Valley girls swimming claims the DVC Girls Swimming title with a score of 337.5. Naperville North finishes second with a score of 240, while Waubonsie Valley gets third with a score of 211.5.

