Neuqua Valley girls swimming swims to a win over Waubonsie Valley

We’re at Neuqua Valley High School for the first girls swimming meet of the season between the Wildcats and Waubonsie Valley. Neuqua enters the water following a DVC championship last season, while the Warriors finished in third in the DVC. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Wildcats start the meet fast

Let’s start the night with the 200-yard medley. Both Valley’s come out strong at the start but the Wildcats begin to pull away as Sofia Piater, Marissa Kondrasheva, Meng Alice, and Elle Fairchild win the first race of the night with a time of 1:51.24.

The 200 yard races continue with the first individual matchup, the 200-yard freestyle. Neuqua Sophomore Carolina Piater and Waubonsie’s Ruby Meier start the event strong. In the end, Piater swims to the wall with the victory and a time of 1:58.06.

The competition continues with the 50-yard freestyle. Neuqua Valley continues to dominate the early portion of the meet as Wildcat Sophia LaBarre controls the race with Waubonsie’s Anna Honcharuk and Sofia Piater finshing just behind her.

Let’s swim and fly like a butterfly at the 100-yard butterfly. LaBarre is back in action as she swims between Waubonsie’s Bella Plude and Aubrey Talaga. However, LaBarre takes first in another event with a time of 59.11 with Plude coming in with a time of 59.99.

Warriors get a small push

The next race is the 100-yard freestyle. A nice victory arrives for Waubonsie’s Anna Honcharuk as she pulls off the win with a time of 54.03, while Wildcat Crystal Yu swam in from behind with a time of 54.53.

The 200-yard freestyle relay sees Wildcat senior Emily Wu get off to a good start for her team. In the end it’s Wu, Crystal Yu, Taylor Tuch, and Carolina Piater pulling in a win and a time of 1:40.33.

Flipping onto our backs for the 100-yard backstroke. Once again it is Neuqua Valley who continues to dominate, with Sofia Piater winning the event with a time of 1:00.50 while Neuqua’s Natalie Sierzanwoski and Waubonsie’s Bella Plude getting the the wall in second and third.

Neuqua starts the girls swimming conference on a high note

At the sound of the final buzzer, it’s the 400-yard relay wrapping up the night. The lane five Wildcats of Carolina Piater, Crystal Yu, Sophia LaBarre, and Sofia Piater set the pace in final matchup with a time of 3:38.24. It’s a wild night for the Wildcats as Neuqua Valley opens their first competition with a 127-59 victory over Waubonsie Valley.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!