Neuqua Valley girls Tennis lock up the DVC Championship

After a rainy Friday, the DVC Championship tournament was pushed back to Saturday with much more pleasant weather. Naperville North won last year's tournament, but Neuqua enters the day ahead on season points.

Klimek and Siva go two sets

We’ll start with the third-place place singles match between Neuqua Valley’s Kendall Klimek and Metea Valley’s Sangita Siva. Here, Siva hits a forehand down the sideline and that gives her a point. However, Kilmek wins the first first set 6-2.

Now in the second set, Klimek is one point away from victory. She’s able to hit a strong backhand that lands just before the baseline, giving Klimek the third-place finish.

Coffman and Olaru fight to be crowed singles champs

Moving along, we have the first-place singles match featuring Brooke Coffman and Sofia Olaru. At the end of this back-and-forth sequence, Olaru is unable to return the soft shot in the corner, giving Coffman the point.

Later on, Olaru is serving. Coffman returns, but Olaru’s strong backhand is way out of reach. The Redhawk wins the first set 6-4.

Now in the second set, a rally draws both players near the net, which leads to Olaru lobbing it over Coffman’s head for the point. Moments later, Olaru would close out the set 6-2, making her the singles champion.

Neuqua Valley girls tennis wins the DVC Championship

On to the doubles championship featuring Sophia Cahue and Sarina Saleem from Metea Valley, and the duo of Kylie Tran and Sophia Chiou. Here, Chiou hits a quick shot close to the net that is nearly impossible to return. Point for the Wildcats.

Later on, Tran is serving to the Mustangs and Saleem hits a sharp shot down the sideline. They get the point, but Neuqua Valley wins the first set 6-1.

Now the Wildcats have match point. Cahue and Chiou go back and forth for a bit, until Tran steps in with a smash down the middle and that closes the match. They win the second set 6-1, winning the doubles bracket, and the team DVC championship in the process.

