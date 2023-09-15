Neuqua Valley girls tennis sweeps Metea Valley in conference play

Neuqua Valley girls tennis travels to Metea Valley for a midseason District 204 DVC matchup. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Neuqua duo wins the two doubles matchup

The two doubles matchup sees Cosette Cannell and Aarna Raghavapudi take on Madalyn Finke and Zara Khan. The Neuqua duo wins the first set 6-2.

In the second set Cannell and Raghavapudi go back and forth until the Wildcats return goes out of bounds giving the Metea duo the point.

Later on in the match Madalyn Finke is serving and it’s a good one causing troubles for Cannell. The Wildcat pair wins the second set 6-4.

Chiou and Tran takes home one doubles for the Wildcats

Jumping into the second set of one doubles. The Neuqua pair of Sophia Chiou and Kylie Tran won the first set 6-2 against Sophia Cahue and Sarina Saleem but the Mustang’s get an early point here in the second set.

Sophia Chiou serving now picking up an ace as Cahue returns it out of bounds.

Later on in the match Cahue sends a ball over that is met is by Kylie Tran who knocks it down for the finish. The Neuqua duo wins the second set 6-3.

Maya Raman dominates in two singles

Finishing the action with two singles between Harsha Gangasani and Maya Raman who picks up an ace of her own.

The next point would go to Gangasani as she finds the outside corner for the point.

Set point for Raman as the two go back and forth in this rally. It comes to an end when Gangasani can’t return the ball. Raman wins set one 6-2.

The second set was a dominate performance by Raman as she picks up the 6-0 set two win.

There was no one singles match or three doubles match so that gives Neuqua Valley girls tennis the 5-0 win over Metea Valley.

