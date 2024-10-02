Neuqua Valley girls tennis wins close DVC regular season finale against Naperville North

Neuqua Valley girls tennis hosts Naperville North for the final DVC regular season matchup. The Huskies look to keep building momentum from their 5-2 win against Waubonsie Valley. In the Wildcats last DVC match on Sept 17, they defeated Waubonsie Valley 4-3. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Brooke Coffman starts with the 6-0 sweep for North

Naperville North’s Brooke Coffman is squaring off against Neuqua’s Fatima Faruqi in one singles.

Attacking from afar, both Coffman and Faruqi rally tough shots back and forth before Coffman sends a shot down the right side which is just out of Faruqi’s reach to keep the play alive.

Here’s another Faruqi serve which she aims towards the left corner. Coffman is unable to return the shot which ends up in the net.

Coffman moves up closer to the net, starting a rally between the Huskie and the Wildcat. Showing off her athleticism, the Huskie gets the shot to get past Faruqi for the point. Coffman wins both sets 6-0.

Gabby Lee and Aanika Parekh give Naperville North girls tennis another win

Moving onto one doubles between North’s Gabby Lee and Aanika Parekh against Neuqua’s Sophia Chau and Kylie Tran.

Neuqua’s Chau hits the great return shot which North is unable to rally.

Huskie Parekh starts with a great play to keep it alive. Wildcat Tran attacks Naperville North by having her shot bounce above their head for the point.

Naperville’s Parekh is Neuqua’s target after they attempt to play it short. Faster than you can blink, Parekh hits in between Wildcats Chau and Tran for the point. Parekh and Lee win the match for North, 6-3, 6-0.

Zara Khan and Madalyn Finke give Neuqua Valley girls tennis a nice win against North

On over towards two doubles between Wildcats Zara Khan and Madalyn Finke against Huskies Hesini Peddu and Dhareni Ravendran.

North’s Peddu starts us off with a serve which Neuqua’s Finke sends back to Peddu Wildcat Khan with the smart play, hits it short which it takes a low bounce which secures the point.

Wildcat Khan and Finke both attack Peddu who keeps the play alive after multiple tough shots but Finke puts too much behind the return, securing the point for Naperville.

Peddu with another serve which Neuqua Valley returns back and sneaks past Naperville’s Ravendran for the point.

Neuqua’s Khan hits a line drive shot towards Peddu which she responds with a shot high in the air which is out of Finke’s reach but still in play for the point. However, Neuqua wins both sets 6-0, 6-2.

Ariana D’Silva gives Neuqua Valley tennis their final DVC regular season win

Wrapping up the day with third singles between North’s Mihika Gohkale and Neuqua’s Ariana D’Silva.

After the rally between North and Neuqua, Huskie D’Silva hits a line drive close to Gohkale to score the point.

Both D’Silva and Gohkale are on the move, hitting tough shots to keep the ball in play. Gohkale hits a great shot to the left of D’Silva to earn the point.

From a far, D’Silva and Gohkale attack each other while D’Silva moves closer to the net, hitting it past Gohkale to get the point. After the hard-fought match, D’Silva wins the tiebreaker 6-2.

With the day going down to the wire, Neuqua Valley gets the win 4-3 against Naperville North.