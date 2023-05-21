Neuqua Valley girls track & field finishes top 5 at state meet

The Girls IHSA state track and field meet takes place at O’Brien Field on the campus of Eastern Illinois University, where the meet features plenty of talent not only from the Naperville Area but across the entire state. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

2A Pole Vault

We begin in the field as Nicole Grimes of Benet Academy competes in the Pole Vault. Grimes clears 3.72 meters to earn 3rd place on the podium, improving from her 5th place finish last year at state.

3A Pole Vault

Sticking with Pole Vault in class 3A, Naperville Central’s Kait McHale clears 3.88 meters. McHale’s performance is enough to take first place, and the senior is just getting started as she will continue her track and field career at the University of Michigan. Neuqua Valley’s Kamila Szczepanik clears a jump of 3.58 meters to round out the top 5.

3A 4×100 Meter Relay

In the 4×100 Meter Relay, Neuqua Valley’s lineup features speed with Tolu Aremu, Chioma Anyaegbunam, Olivia Dalson, and anchor Zawadi Brown. The Wildcats take 4th place in the event clocking in at 48.28, and Kenwood of Chicago finishes in first place with a time of 47.13.

2A 3200 Meter

Next is the 3200 meters, featuring Benet Academy’s Louisa Diamond and defending state champion Tatum David of Richland County. David creates a big lead early in the race, and Diamond leads the pack in fourth. Tatum wins comfortably and breaks the state record at 9:53:96. Diamond’s impressive performance earns her third place behind Sundara Weber of Sandwich. Diamond also records a personal best of 10:38:37.

3A 3200 Meter

Moving on to the 3200 meters in 3A, Wildcat Carissa Hamilton and Redhawk Liv Phillips both feature in this event. After a few laps Hamilton and Phillips find themselves battling for position in the middle of the pack. Phillips and Hamilton leave it all out on the track finishing in 6th and 7th place. Grace Schager of Carol Stream wins the event with a time of 10:15:81.

3A Triple Jump

We return to the field events with the Triple Jump. Junior Brooke Sawatzky of Naperville Central earns a spot on the podium with her best jump of the season at 11.48 meters. Dominique Johnson of Huntley takes first place with a leap of 12.35 meters.

3A 100 Meter

Neuqua’s Zawadi Brown returns to the track for the 100-meter dash, sprinting down the track; Brown and Jaliyah Shepard of Kenwood, are neck-and-neck. Shepard edges out Brown with a time of 11.70. Brown takes second and PR with a time of 11.79

3A 4×200 Meter Relay

Neuqua Valley’s sprint relay of Tolu Aremu, Ava Belle, Chioma Anyaebunam, and Zawadi Brown are favorites in the 4×200 meter. Impressive legs from Aremu, Belle, and Anyaebunam give the Wildcats a lead going into the home stretch as Brown seals the deal. The Wildcats are 4×200 state champs with a time of 1:39:77.

3A 200 Meter

Zawadi Brown has herself a day. After medaling in three events, she leaves it all on the track edging past defending state champion Katelyn Lehnan of Chatham. Brown wins the gold in fashion with a time of 23.85 in the 200 meters.

Neuqua Valley finishes fourth in the team standings, and Naperville Central rounds out the top 10.

