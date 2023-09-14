Neuqua Valley girls volleyball drop Wheaton Classic pool play game to Geneva

It’s pool play action at the 15th Annual Wheaton Classic tournament, as the Neuqua Valley girls volleyball team takes on the Geneva Vikings. The Wildcats look to rebound after falling to Plainfield South earlier in the week. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Neuqua Valley takes set lead halfway through

The Wildcats find success early with an ace serve from Laura Mariscal, which ricochets off Viking, giving Neuqua Valley an early 2-1 lead.

Geneva shows their offensive aggression early with an outside kill from Makenna Cowhey immediately after the ace.

The Vikings run out to an early 6-3 lead here, displaying great offense, this time from senior mid Charlotte Potvin.

Both teams continued to exchange points early on, and this time it was Neuqua Valley’s Izzy Confessori who got a kill off a weak Geneva block making the score 8-6.

A series of back-to-back blocks evens the game at 12. First, we see Geneva’s Fiona Turnbull and Sam Vanda rise up together, and then Neuqua’s Hailey Stumpf gets in on the block party.

Neuqua Valley girls volleyball continues the strong serving and attack giving them their largest lead of the game, as they lead 15-12 in the first set. Geneva calls timeout to talk things over.

Geneva quickly picking up the momentum, and thanks to two Wildcat hitting errors and a block, the Vikings quickly led 20-17 in set one.

On game point in set one, Potvin gets another and secures a 25-20 set one win for Geneva.

Vikings hold off the Wildcats

Set two starts much like set one did, as Neuqua jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead with this setter dump from Aubrey Dumstorff.

Now down 9-5, Wildcat, Sophie Kane, went on a six-point serving run to retake the lead 10-9, getting themselves back into the game.

But the run didn’t last long, as Geneva quickly took the momentum away from the Wildcats with this block from Myatt, which broke open the game.

Keeping the play alive, Viking libero Reilly Day dives on the floor, setting up Vanda for this kill as the lead grew, 17-12.

And right here, this Stumpf kill was the last bit of a push the Wildcats had, because on game point the Vikings once again go through the middle attack. This time they go to Turnbull, and she puts the Wildcats to bed. Geneva takes set two, 25-19, and wins in straight sets 2-0.

