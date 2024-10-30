Neuqua Valley girls volleyball starts regional play with a victory over East Aurora

The post season is here for IHSA girls volleyball with a regional quarterfinal matchup between East Aurora and Neuqua Valley. These two teams have struggled at times this season but hope to use the momentum of a playoff victory to spur a deep run into the sectional. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Neuqua Valley starts the opening set strong

Right off the bat Neuqua Valley senior Lauren Schmidtgall picks up three aces in a row to give the Wildcats the early advantage at the serving line.

The Tomcats settle in as the first set goes on. Each team sends a free ball over the net. Tatum Kelly looks to tap a return over the net but it is blocked by Isabella Luna to give East Aurora the point.

Another serve for the Tomcats as Neuqua readies with the counter. Tatum Kelly with another attempt blocked, but Addision Frisby is ready to tap over the rebound for the point as the Wildcats lead 13-6.

The Tomcats go on a run

Kelly on the serve for the Wildcats, but East Aurora is ready as Ellie Hernandez passes to Shamia Milan who sets up Vanessa Fuentes Rodriguez for the kill to keep the Tomcats close.

The Tomcats rolling midway through the set with Jaqueline Monroy Romero picking up back to back aces. Suddenly East Aurora has evened the score at 13-13.

Neuqua needs a response as freshman Seanna Larbi serves. The Tomcats look for another kill but Frisby is ready with the block at the net for the point.

The Wildcats go on a big run from there as the first set ends the way it began with Lauren Schmidtgall picking up one of her four aces on the night. A 12-1 run helps Neuqua Valley take set one 25-14.

The Wildcats continue the momentum into the second set

In the second set, senior libero Alyssa Jones adds an ace of her own to the tally as the Wildcats take the lead. Two aces on the night for the captain.

This Neuqua roster is a mix of veterans and young players and we see that connection later in the set with senior Alyssa Jones setting up freshman Ariana Owiti who knocks the ball over for the point.

The Wildcats continue to build the lead. Jones to Kelly to another freshman, Alexandra Durkin who delivers the kill as Neuqua goes up 17-6.

A strong serving night for the blue and gold as senior Hailey Strumpf picks up the ace with an assist from the net as the Wildcats are on the brink of victory.

The Tomcats are not willing to roll over as Paola Espino Valles picks up the kill to keep the Tomcats alive.

Match point for Neuqua with Schmidtgall on the serve. Cynthia Glover sends the ball over for the Tomcats. Schmidtgall is ready for it, allowing Larbi to set up Ella Cole for the kill to give Neuqua Valley the 25-10 second set victory over East Aurora. Four kills in the match for Cole. The Wildcats advance to face the number two seed Oswego in the regional semi finals.