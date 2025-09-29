Neuqua Valley girls volleyball takes a two-set thriller over Metea Valley

We have DVC volleyball action at Metea Valley High School between the Mustangs and the Wildcats of Neuqua Valley High School. Metea is looking to win after falling to Wheaton North this past Wednesday, while the Wildcats are eager for another win after dominating Naperville Central to start conference play. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Metea Valley has the ball in hand. Allyse King jumps up to deliver a kill shot, and the Mustangs are down 4-3 in the early going.

Sienna Bialek serves for Metea. The ball goes over to Neuqua Valley, where Tatum Kelly passes to Addison Frisby, who delivers a hard kill shot to keep the match rolling.

Wildcats jump out to an early lead

So far it’s 12-6 Wildcats. Anamaria Aldea serves from behind and delivers an ace to add another point for the blue and gold.

After an unanswered point from Metea Valley, Ella Cole responds to the call by delivering a hard kill shot for a kill of her own.

Skyla Scherer is on the serve for the Wildcats, and that serve turns into an ace, giving the Wildcats a 17-9 lead.

Mustangs get back in to the match with key points

The Mustangs are able to score four more points in quick succession, as Ava Guzaski passes to Gwen Yaeh, who taps the ball over the net for a point. The Mustangs trail 20-14.

Metea is not giving up yet. Katie Wagner hits over the net where Tatum Kelly passes to Frisby for a kill shot, but Mustang Olivia Stewart deflects the ball, resulting in another point.

Alexandra Durkin is on to serve for set point for Neuqua. This serve turns into an ace after the ball bounced off a couple of Mustang players. Neuqua Valley ends the first set 25-16.

Jumping ahead into the second set. The Wildcats are ahead 5-4 as Alexis Cioffi serves for Neuqua Valley. Olivia Stewart of Metea Valley taps the ball over the net to tie the game at 5.

Metea gets off on the right track in set two

Mustangs are leading 8-5 so far as Allyse King jumps up to deliver a kill shot to extend the lead 9-5.

Three points later for Metea, Olivia Stewart makes a serve that hits over the net and pass the Wildcats for an ace. It’s 12-7 Metea Valley.

The Wildcats are down by four later in the set. Addison Frisby jumps up to receive Tatum Kelly’s pass to deliver a kill shot and a point for Neuqua.

Down by one for the Wildcats as Ariana Owiti taps the ball over the net. Guzaski passes to Ashley Ward who finds Olivia Stewart to go for the kill. It’s 17-15 Mustangs.

Both teams are tied at 20. Sienna Bialek makes a serve to Wildcat territory. Tatum Kelly passes the ball over to Durkin who makes a strong kill shot that sends the ball flying to put Neuqua in front for the first time in the second set.

Neuqua Valley girls volleyball secures conference win

After three quick points from Neuqua Valley, Anamaria Aldea serves the ball to the Mustangs leading 24-22, and Katie Wagner taps it back; however, it lands out of play. That is match point, and the Wildcats take the two-set thriller over the Mustangs. Neuqua starts 2-0 in conference play with a victory over Metea 25-16, 25,22.

