Neuqua Valley girls volleyball tips Metea Valley on Dig Pink Night

It’s time for the Dig Pink girls volleyball game at Metea Valley as the Mustangs host the Neuqua Valley Wildcats. Both teams are raising money and awareness for breast cancer research.

After their loss to DeKalb on Tuesday, the Wildcats look to get back into the win column as they look for the season sweep against the Mustangs. On the other side, the Mustangs look to avoid back-to-back conference losses after a tough three-set loss against Waubonsie Valley earlier in the week. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The Mustangs gain the early advantage

The Mustangs lead 2-0 early as Caroline Candela serves for the home team. Ishana Harish rises up for a slam to continue the strong start for the black and yellow.

Neuqua looks to cut into the Mustang deficit as Maya Wiszniewske puts an end to the rally and taps it over for the point.

Tied at 10-10, outside hitter Alexandra Durkin jumps up for the kill shot, giving the lead to the Cats.

Later in the set, the Wildcats break a tie once more as Ariana Owiti and Katelyn Weiss get the block on Mustang Katie Wagner. Neuqua leads 18-17.

Both teams continue to trade points as Allyse King smacks the ball over the net, landing in the back row for the point to tie the game at 19-19.

After the Wildcat serve, the Neuqua front line delivers with a big play on defense as Tatum Kelly and Maya Wiszniewske get the block on Allyse King.

Neuqua battles back to take the first set

It’s match point for Neuqua as Illinois commit Tatum Kelly seals the first set for the Cats with the point. Neuqua takes set one, 25-22.

The Wildcats bring their momentum into the second set as Cecily Rogers sets up Tatum Kelly, who goes up for the kill.

Going for the serve is Mustang Caroline Candela. Cecily Rogers keeps the play alive for the Wildcats as Tatum Kelly looks to send it back over the net but is blocked by Alana Schille and Ishana Harish.

The Wildcats show off their passing as Kelly sets up Ariana Owiti, who goes up high for the kill shot.

Looking to put an end to the Neuqua run, Metea’s Maya Urban passes to Katie Wagner, who delivers with the big-time spike. Neuqua still leads 13-6.

Neuqua continues to fire on all cylinders as Katelyn Weiss gets the block on Allyse King’s kill shot. The Cats are in control, leading 15-8.

Despite the deficit, the Mustangs’ effort is on full display with a dig from Inaaya Hashwani. Allyse King picks up the pass from Maya Urban, who places another shot in the back row for the point.

Cats stay in control in a straight-set victory

Alexandra Durkin serves for Neuqua later in the set. Metea’s Caroline Candela passes to Katie Wagner, who goes up for the hard slam to pick up the point. The Mustangs look to go on a run as they trail 20-14.

But Neuqua keeps Metea at arm’s length, and it’s match point for the Wildcats. Tatum Kelly sends it over to Ariana Owiti, who taps it over the net as the Mustangs keep the play alive. Mustang Raina Parekh looks to sneak the ball back over, but she is blocked by the Wildcat front line, securing the second set victory.

Neuqua Valley picks up another DVC win over Metea Valley in two sets, 25-22, 25-18.

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