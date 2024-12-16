Neuqua Valley hockey skates past the Warriors Hockey Club 4-1

Another night of hockey takes place at All Seasons once more with Neuqua Valley and The Warriors Hockey Club. The Warriors Hockey Club are coming off a win last week with Neuqua is looking to bounce back after falling to Naperville Central. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Five minutes into the game, Neuqua Valley’s Jack Melone is looking to score first, but the puck gets denied by Tyler Bellot between the pipes.

More goalie defense comes into play and that would be Elijah Jacknick of Neuqua, capturing Blake Cesarone’s shot on goal.

Wildcats strike first with Charles Kralovic

Neuqua Valley is on the attack as Charles Kralovic shoots down under to give the Wildcats a 1-0 lead with 4 minutes left in the first.

The Warriors responds to the call as Michael Chenier gets the puck in front of the net for a goal with assistance from Blake Cesarone as the game is tied at 1-1/

Things heat up in the 2nd period as Ethan Newsburg for the Warriors tries to put his team in front but Jacknick is able to block the Warriors attempt.

Strong scoring and defense secure a win for Neuqua

Five minutes into the second period, Neuqua is looking to break the tie as Kralovic passes to Vince Raimondi and fires the puck in for a 2-1 lead.

Can Neuqua Valley add to the advantage? They sure can because Nico Romita quickly shoot an open attempt for the goal, making it a 3-1 lead for the Wildcats.

A team effort comes into play from Neuqua Valley as Kyle Mascari passes to Alex Baer who placed the puck inside the net for another goal as the Wildcats lead 4-1 heading into the third.

The Wildcats defense holds up from there as Neuqua Valley goes on to defeat the Warriors for a key Illinois West victory by the score of 4-1.

