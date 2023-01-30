Neuqua Valley hockey takes down the Warriors on senior night

It’s senior night at All Seasons for a rivalry matchup between Neuqua Valley and the Warriors Hockey Club. Back in December, the Wildcats won this matchup in a dominating 3-0 fashion. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

A scoreless first period

Starting this game late in the first period. Finnegan Otootle gets the puck at the point and his shot through traffic is soaked up by Aidan Wysoglad

Neuqua looking for one last chance in the first. Trenton Fisk skates in over the blue line and shoots on net, but his wrist shot is kicked away by Jack Poidomani. We go into the second period scoreless.

Dylan Mcrae gets Neuqua on the board in the second

The Warriors start the second period on the front foot. Evan Ziegler stick handles his way past a defender, but his effort is shut down by Wysoglad.

Green and gold continue the pressure. This time it’s Owen Cope with a chance on net, but once again the Warriors can’t get past Wysoglad.

Just under six minutes to play in the second period as Dylan Mcrae carries the puck in and shots high glove side giving the Wildcats a 1-0 lead going into the third period.

A shootout in the third sees Neuqua walk away victorious

We start the third period with a board battle. Coming up with the puck is Matt Allman who passes to Owen Cope but his shot is fought off by Aidan Wysoglad and cleared by the Neuqua defense.

Nine minutes to play and Neuqua has a power play. Chase Rosenberg has a shot from the blue line that is kicked aside by Poidomani but there to score on the rebound is Dylan Mcrae who puts the Wildcats up by two.

Two minutes later and it’s the Warriors turn on the power play. Evan Ziegler gets the puck in the right circle and check out his stick handling to beat Wysoglad and cut the lead in half.

However, just a minute later Sahil Bari carries the puck into the zone and his shot gets past Poidomani and just barely crosses the line. Neuqua leads 3-1 with six minutes to play.

Empty net now for the Warriors. The first shot from the point is dealt with by Wysoglad but the rebound falls to Joe Pijanowski who shoots bar down. Warriors trail by one with 2:54 to play.

Dying seconds of the game as Pijanowski tries to throw a puck out in front but Sahil Bari makes the block as time expires. For the second time this season Neuqua Valley takes down the Warriors Hockey club, this time by a score of 3-2.

