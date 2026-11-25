The Oswego Hockey Club and Neuqua Valley arrive at All Seasons Ice Arena, competing for third place in the Carillon Cup. The Wildcats were shut out by the Warriors Hockey Club in the semis while Oswego fell 3-1 to the Naperville Hockey Club. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

About 5 minutes into the first period, Oswego looks to get on the board early. Miles Burdine fires down low towards goal, but Wildcat goalie Ethan Fonck is there for the save.

The Wildcats take their turn with the puck. Ben Goodall goes for goal, but the Oswego defense gets to work on stopping the puck as Luke Tipner covers it with his glove for a save.

Neuqua gets the scoring started

With 20 seconds remaining on the clock, Wildcat James Copeland hits a pass to his teammate Robert Herout. Herout skates and snipes the puck to the net, putting Neuqua Valley on the board for a 1-0 lead.

Going to the second period, Neuqua is back on the offensive attack with Evan Noe passing to Scott McCarthy Jr swinging a low line drive shot to extend the lead, but his attempt gets caught by Luke Tipner.

The saves continue, this time from Neuqua. Oswego’s Miles Burdine skates and shuffles through defense to the net, but Fornck shuts him down for the save.

Oswego is back in action; Lucas Kadolph goes for the puck and fires a shot that finds the twine, putting Oswego on the board to tie the game.

The Neuqua Valley players respond to the call. Scott McCarthy Jr. goes for goal, but gets tripped over by the defense. Zachary Bradley skates towards the net and connects for the go-ahead goal. The Wildcats take a 2-1 lead after two periods.

The Wildcats take third with a clutch goal down the stretch

The third period is underway with Oswego looking to tie the game. Brenden Wolford makes a quick move to the net, but his attempt gets denied by Ethan Fornck.

With Neuqua Valley still holding the narrow lead, James Pawlak makes a pass to Justin Cushing. The Cats team up for another tally with the goal. Neuqua Valley puts the game on ice, finishing third in the 2026 Carillon Cup with a 3-1 win over Oswego.

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