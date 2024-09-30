Neuqua Valley scores a team round of 300 to win the boys golf DVC championship

The DVC boys golf championship is here on a sunny and windy day at Blackberry Oaks in Bristol. Naperville Central comes in as back-to-back defending champs and hopes for a three-peat while the rest of the conference teams look for new low scores with regionals on the docket next week. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Waubonsie Valley with a strong showing on hole four

We start on hole four with Waubonsie sophomore Avi Khanduja taking advantage of the par three with a solid tee shot to the green. He goes one under and golfs a 76.

Up next is teammate Adam Torreon, who shows a good swing. The ball is on line to the green, but it lands oh so close for the hole-in-one dropping directly into the cup. Despite the miss he still pars the hole and finishes the day with a solid 78.

This is a good hole for the Warriors. Aanish Kamdar goes one under and is the Tribe’s top individual golfer after a round of 72.

DeKalb’s leading golfer on the day is Jonah Keck. He displays a great tee shot that hits the dance floor and scores a 74.

On hole six Zach Boyton is Naperville Central’s best scorer and here he gets a good chip that lands in a nice position near the pin. Boyton golfs a 78 for the Redhawks.

Daniel Zhang gives Neuqua an early boost

Neuqua Valley gets an early strong showing from Daniel Zhang who pars and adds a 79 for the Blue and Gold.

Drew Allen does the same as he evens the hole and is pumped up for a round of 81.

To the seventh hole featuring Redhawk Graeme Cavanagh, whose fairway shot is on the money. It bounces and lands not too far from the target so from there, he lines up for the birdie and it’s good. Cavanagh finishes with a score of 79.

Brady Chung also gets a bride, but that is just the start of an exciting day for the Wildcat.

The run of success on hole 7 continues with Wildcat Ryan Watson. He stays patient until he chips his attempt, and it gets near the pin, and he evens the hole with a par.

Watson gets a par, and so does Naperville North’s Lincoln Shultz. His attempt is from a longer distance, but that’s not a problem for the sophomore.

Back to Brady Chung, this time on the 12th hole par three. He flies this ball to the green and it lands in favor and goes on to par the hole.

Ryan Kong is on his second attempt for a long birdie. This lag putt looks promising but slows up and doesn’t get the favorable curve. That’s ok because he still pars and golfs a 79 for the Redhawks.

To another par three this time on hole 17. Metea’s Armaan Shah gets enough juice on his swing that just gets to the green. Shah gets the par and golfs Metea’s best round at 81.

On the 18th hole Schultz continues his dominating round thanks to a flop shot that hits the green and takes a roll towards the pin. Schultz ends the round with a par and a score of 73, the top individual score for the Huskies.

Neuqua Valley secures the DVC boys golf championship

Here is Chung wanting to end his day with a birdie that looks possible, but it misses the pin. He still pars and takes the top score with an unbelievable 67.

Watson is on his last shot in the round, and he seals it with a par and shows excitement for good reasons. Neuqua Valley golfs a team round of 300 and that helps the Wildcats to the boy’s golf DVC championship. Neuqua finishes ahead of Waubonsie Valley and Naperville North to secure the title.

