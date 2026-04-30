Neuqua Valley softball celebrates Senior Night with win over Waubonsie

It’s Senior Night for Neuqua Valley softball as the Wildcats celebrate four seniors before taking the field against Waubonsie Valley. The Warriors are in revenge after falling to the Cats 11-8 on April 15. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

There is a runner on for Waubonsie, but not for long because Tegan Spellerberg throws down to Nalia Clifford at second to nab the base runner.

Clifford looks to follow up with a hit at the plate, but Lily Elsea snares the liner while taking a tumble for the out.

Cora Dickson gets the bats going

In the bottom of the second inning, Cora Dickson rips a fly ball into right field. It’s deep enough, which means extra bases for Dickson, who stops at second with a double.

After a Katarina Strand single, Esha Agrawal chops into a fielder’s choice, but thanks to an overthrow at first, Dickson can cruise on home for a 1-0 lead. The Cats get another run on a passed ball to lead 2-0 after two.

Neuqua pitcher Sydney Benedict feeds off that momentum with a punchout to retire the side.

Following an Anna Stenson single, here’s Clifford again, this time getting that base hit to go her way. Good luck keeping her off the bases.

Ashley Pape gets a favorable bunt that leads to a misfire at first, resulting in more runs crossing the plate with Stenson and Clifford coming home. Neuqua eventually opens up a 7-0 lead through four.

Addison Powell gets the Warriors on the board

The Warriors get the bats going in the fifth inning courtesy of an Addison Powell base hit.

Later on, Avery Gage puts some firepower on the ball, and Powell sprints home to get the Warriors on the board. An error helps add two more runs as Waubonsie trails 7-3.

Neuqua Valley softball locks up a senior night win

Agrawal answers in the bottom of the fifth by sending a moonshot into fair territory. It goes far enough so she can head to second base for a double.

Spellerberg will do her teammate a favor, and that’s getting a base hit to send Agrawal around to score. Neuqua Valley softball picks up a 9-3 senior win over the Warriors.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!