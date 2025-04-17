Neuqua Valley softball swings past Waubonsie Valley 6-1

Neuqua Valley takes the field for an early, yet crucial DVC showdown as the Wildcats welcome Waubonsie Valley. The Warriors are coming off a loss to DeKalb, while the Wildcats hope to swing for a 3-0 start in the conference. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Neuqua Valley starts the party with a strikeout from pitcher Sydney Benedict to send Addison Powell to the dugout.

Ashley Pape gets the bats rolling for Neuqua in the second inning with a hit way out to left center, and she takes second base for a double.

Cora Dickson steps up to the plate and delivers an RBI

Cora Dickson brings in Pape as she lasers the ball out left, and Pape is safe by a landslide, and it’s 1-0 Neuqua.

In the fourth inning, Nalia Clifford slaps a line drive into left field for another base hit.

Dickson comes back to the plate and delivers once again for the Wildcats with 3 RBI’s in the game. Clifford and Krista Waldusky touch home plate, and it’s 3-0 blue and gold.

The Warriors will take anything to get some offense going. Giavanna Pyle flies her hit right into right center for a much-needed hit.

Up next is Grace Riggs and she gets the Warriors on the board with an RBI single. We have a 3-1 ball game after five innings.

Nalia Clifford adds insurance for the Wildcats

Clifford adds to the Neuqua lead with an RBI of her own, bringing in Cameron Edelen and Esha Argawal for a 5-1 lead. Clifford is on the move as she makes it safely to third.

Krista Waldusky is up and continues the RBI delivery service to pump up the Cats lead to 6-1.

Neuqua Valley softball improve to 3-0 in the DVC

Ava Drehs relives in the last three innings and ends the game catching the tough pop-up and Neuqua Valley takes the victory 6-1 over Waubonsie Valley.

