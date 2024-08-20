Neuqua Valley starts the 2024 girls golf season with a win over Naperville Central

School is back, and so are prep sports, as we begin with our girls golf tour at White Eagle Golf Club. Neuqua Valley girls golf tees in its first conference match of the season against Naperville Central as both teams look to start their seasons with the right swing. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Hole Eight gets busy

It’s a shotgun start, so we go to hole 8 with Evan Ashley from Neuqua Valley who gets a good tee shot that lands on the green and goes on to par the hole.

Alexa Miller from Naperville Central is in an uphill battle but gets her ball close to the pin. Miller golfs Central’s top score of the day with a 46.

Putts are a theme on this hole, so Malar Anand from Neuqua gets a nice lag putt and it takes an excellent roll to get near the cup. Anand golfs a 48 for the Wildcats.

Still on hole eight as Carly Rogers putts in a par and goes on for a round of 46, the second-best individual score for Neuqua Valley.

To the second hole with returning Redhawk sectional qualifier Ashika Patel lining up for par and it slows up in time to go in. Patel goes on for a round of 49.

The top golfer on the day overall is Evan Ashley, as she pars and golfs a 42 for the blue and gold.

On the fifth hole, Mae Binkowski is back for another year for Redhawks and flops this shot onto the green. Binkowski goes on to score a round of 48.

Wildcats get more help from Meghan Mallot who also flops onto the green and golfs a 47. These strong performances help Neuqua take the DVC girls golf opener over Naperville Central with a score of 180 to 197.