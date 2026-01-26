Neuqua Valley boys basketball storms back to win over Bolingbrook in When Sides Collide

Benet Academy hosts the Bolingbrook Raiders and the Neuqua Valley Wildcats for this Saturday afternoon contest as part of the When Sides Collide shootout. Both teams sit at the top of their respective conferences with undefeated records. The Raiders look to cool off the Wildcats, as Neuqua has not been defeated since the end of November. Neuqua’s Cole Kelly and Bolingbrook’s Brady Pettigrew are the top two-ranked sophomores in the state. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Cole Kelly and Brady Pettigrew put on an early show

The Raiders look to start fast as Joey Aniceto finds TJ Williams for the mid-range jumper, and he connects for the opening points of the game. However, the Cats react quickly as Carter Coviello finds Cole Kelly, who scored his 1,000th career point the night before, for a long-range three-pointer to put Neuqua on the board.

Neuqua looks to keep the offense flowing as Danny Mikuta locates Illinois commit Mason Martin. He gets on the board with a three-pointer to keep the Cats ahead early in the first. The Raiders push the tempo fast as TJ Williams locates Brady Pettigrew for the jumpshot that gives the Raiders some momentum. Pettigrew’s scoring is what the Raiders needed as Aniceto takes on the Wildcats defense before finishing at the rim. The Raiders lead 9-6 with less than 5 minutes left in the first.

Pettigrew looks to keep the Raider offense rolling as he connects with the middy as the Raiders hold an 18-17 lead to end the first quarter

The Raiders look to start the second quarter strong as Pettigrew splits two Neuqua defenders, attacks the basket, and finishes at the rim for two. Bolingbrook looks to keep the offense going, but the shot attempt is off the mark. Kelly is there for the rebound and goes coast to coast for a tough finish, cutting into the Raider lead.

The Raiders have an answer as Pettigrew locates teammate Elijah Anderson, who puts home the bucket. Bolingbrook leads 35-24 with less than three minutes left in the second quarter.

Martin and Kelly heat up for the Cats

The Wildcats are still fighting as Martin locates Kelly for a tough score in the paint. Martin would gets a reward on the next possession via a three-pointer, as he knocks it down with multiple hands in his face. However, the Wildcats go into the half trailing 39-29.

Neuqua opens the third at the free-throw line after a shooting foul against the Raiders. Luke Balgro misses his final free throw, but he is there for his miss and gets an additional two points, seeking to give his team some momentum.

The Wildcats respond to Balgro’s energy as Kelly knocks down a three-pointer, cutting the Raider lead down to five.

The Raider offense looks for a quick score, but Kelly is there for the rebound. The sophomore takes on the Raider defense for the fastbreak score, forcing a Raider timeout. The Wildcat bench and the Neuqua fans in attendance are fired up.

Bolingbrook feels the pressure as they try to pass the ball down the court. The Wildcats force the turnover it turns into a Mason Martin triple! 28 points on the night for the junior as Neuqua leads the Raiders 57-53 at the end of the third.

Neuqua looks to start the final frame fast, but the Raiders force a turnover. Mason Williams is there for the fast-break score to give the Raiders some momentum, trailing by just two.

Neuqua Valley pulls away for the come from behind victory

The Wildcats do not want to let the lead slip away. Arshil Khimani takes on the Raider defense before finishing strong with the and-one score, setting the tone for the rest of the game.

Kelly responds to Khimani’s intensity as he follows suit and attacks the Raider defense and finishes strong for the and-one basket. 29 points for Kelly as he and Martin combine for nearly 60 points to help the Neuqua defeat Bolingbrook 75-69 in a comeback victory for the Wildcats. Neuqua continues to show the team belongs on the list of state title contenders.

