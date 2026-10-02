Neuqua Valley swims past Naperville North on Senior Night

A special meet for Neuqua Valley. The Wildcats welcome the Naperville North Huskies on Senior Night. This isn’t just the last regular-season dual meet for some Neuqua swimmers but also for longtime assistant coach Michelle Meeker, who’s been with the program for 22 years.

The concluding home match for the Wildcats starts in their favor. They claim first and second in the 200-yard medley relay. Carolina Piater caps off the effort by teammates Arianna Mintchell, her sister Sofia Piater, and Rosie Wong. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Piater sisters get cooking in the lanes

The Piater sisters of Carolina and Sofia continued to earn top finishes in their final laps around the pool. They team up once more to win the 200-yard freestyle relay later in the night.

Individually, Carolina takes gold in the 200-yard freestyle, where Huskie freshman Ella Hanson places third. Carolina tops the pack in the 100 yard freestyle as well. Nora Devaney grabs bronze for the Orange and Blue. Sofia is the champion in the 50-yard freestyle, besting Naperville North’s Sofie Rutkowski.

Delaney Lund adds another win to her ledger

Underclassmen for North make waves in the 200-yard individual medley. Sophomore Laney Lund snags first honors with two seconds to spare at 2:13.65. Freshman Madison Borelli hits the wall in third place. Rosie Wong of Neuqua is sandwiched in between, getting second.

The diving portion of the night is won by Huskie Lucy Hunter with a final score of 211.70. Behind her is Neuqua Valley’s Charlotte Anderson, submitting a 200.75 point performance.

At the final turn of the 100-yard butterfly, a pair of sophomore Wildcats, Sophie Diorio and Wong, are nearly neck and neck going into the final straight-away. Diorio edges out her swimming mate with a result of 59.39. Wong ends at 1:00.22. Diorio finds herself atop the competition again in the 100-yard breaststroke.

Neuqua juniors Taylor Tuch and Annika Anderson pace together for the majority of the 500-yard freestyle. In the end, it’s Tuch on top, posting a time of 5:19.68. Anderson in second, swims 5:24.21.

Neuqua Valley swims to a Senior Night win

Senior Arianna Mintchell is victorious in the 100-yard backstroke. She controls the race from start to finish. 1:01.50 is her winning time ahead of her comrade Rylie Capps and Huskie Borelli.

The Neuqua Valley seniors and coach Meeker end their closing home meet with a 121-64 triumph over Naperville North.

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