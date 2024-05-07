Neuqua Valley water polo’s Milan O’Connor scores a clutch goal in the sectional quarterfinals

It’s playoff time in boys water polo, and Neuqua Valley’s Milan O’Connor comes up clutch with a goal from down under. The Wildcats played Sandburg in the Sectional Quarterfinals. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Neuqua Valley boys water polo and Milan O’Connor fight in the fourth quarter

Early in the fourth quarter, Neuqua trails 6-5, and looks to tie it up. Wildcat Jack Oitker passes it cross-pool to Milan O’Connor, who reaches back and fires one in for the goal! We have to see that one again in slow motion, as he does whatever it takes to throw it on net.

It would be a back, and fourth game between the two sides, with the Wildcats winning in the final minutes.

