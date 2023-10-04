Neuqua Valley, Waubonsie Valley and Benet Academy girls golf punch tickets to state

We’re off to the races at the girls golf sectional with 29 local girls competing at Whisper Creek Golf Course in Huntley for a spot at State. Metea Valley and Benet Academy enter after winning regional championships while Neuqua Valley and Waubonsie Valley have full teams competing as well. Naperville North and Naperville Central have five individuals combined as the big crowds are out to watch the festivities. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Neuqua Valley brings its best at the right time

Neuqua Valley is looking for a third straight trip to State and it will take a full team effort. Senior Gauri Bhanot doing her part with a nice chip from off the green on the 13th hole, which leads to a par and a round of 84 on the day.

Senior Rebecca Wu, who had the top score of the team in the regionals, helps the Wilcats cause with a fantastic chip just inches from the cup. Wu with a strong round of 76.

Neuqua Valley having success on the 13th hole as another senior, Sophie Lagman nearly holes out on this chip for eagle from the middle of the fairway. She will happily take the birdie instead as Lagman leads the team with a 70, the second best overall score in the sectional.

District 203 schools with a strong showing

Ashika Patel competing in her first girls golf sectional for Naperville Central. The sophomore is unable to advance to State, but has a strong first showing with a round of 85.

Also competing as an individual is Addy Ciganek from Naperville North. Here she sinks a par putt on the 14th green. A great round of 81 for the Huskie, but not quite low enough to make the cut line for State, which ends up being 77.

Benet Academy looking for a second straight trip downstate as a team after winning a regional plaque. Audrey Simkus chips close to the pin on the 15th hole to set up a par. Simkus with a 78, second best on the team.

Metea Valley is coming off its first ever regional championship in program history. Ansley Ellis shows the types of shots needed to keep that run going with a brilliant putt that finds the hole from off the green!

Waubonsie Valley punches its ticket

Waubonsie Valley hopes to qualify for State for the first time in nearly a decade after a runner up regional and DVC finish. Senior Meadow Rolence sticks her approach near the pin on hole 15. A clutch round of 79 for Rolence has the Warriors in a good spot.

To make it to the next round, you need a full team effort. Waubonsie freshman Mina Shyam shows she is not intimidated by the stakes. A nice chip onto the green followed by a birdie putt helps her to an 81 on the day.

Hannah Lee with a tricky shot off the side of the green. The Waubonsie sophomore contributes as well with an 82 as the Warriors are on the verge of a top three finish.

The top individual score of the sectional comes from Rockford Boylan Catholic senior Eva Greenberg. She gets this fairway shot to stick onto the green as she finishes with an impressive round of 67.

Waubonsie Valley senior Kelly Cong, who qualified for State as an individual last season, helps secure the first team State appearance for the program since 2014. Cong with a 77 on the day as Waubonsie finishes in second place as a team with a 319 score.

Another regional champion is the Oswego/Oswego East Co-Op. Regional medalist Shyell Lowe sinks a birdie on 15 as she punches her ticket to State with a 74. Teammate Kaitlin Hong is also making the trip with a 76.

Benet Academy snags the final State spot

Benet Academy sits in third place heading to the final few holes. Audrey Wake tees off on the 17th hole and sets herself up well for par in the middle of the green. Wake with an 87.

In the same group is Metea Valley senior Pranvi Kakkar. A great tee shot settles right in the valley to help with the challenging pin placement. Kakkar ends her career with a strong round of 87 to lead the Mustangs.

Naperville North gets a strong showing from three young individuals. In addition to the 81 from Addy Ciganek, Georgia Riley shoots an 89 and Alex Yaeger a 90, showing the promise for the Huskies as all three return next fall.

McKenna Wigfield finishes her final hole of the season on a high note with a great chip that nearly finds the cup. A great year for a key member of the Metea program the next two seasons.

Individual regional champion Jenna Shilts helps secure the final team spot at State for Benet Academy with a nice chip onto the dance floor. The senior leads the way with a 74. Reina Maceren rounds out the scoring for Benet with an 87.

Neuqua Valley wins first sectional title since 2002

Your 2023 Burlington Central girls golf sectional champion is Neuqua Valley. Senior Mady Coffey with another great performance on the links with a 74 to help seal the win. It’s the first sectional crown for the Wildcats since 2002.