Neuqua Valley, Waubonsie Valley and Naperville Central girls golfers advance through Plainfield North regional

A warm but windy day at White Tail Ridge in Yorkville where Plainfield North hosts the girls golf regional with schools like Neuqua Valley, Waubonsie Valley and Naperville Central looking to advance to sectionals. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

The wind adds extra challenges to par 3 attempts

On the par 3 fourth hole, Naperville Central golfer Poppy Marusin sinks a par putt. That helps the junior to a score of 98, eventually qualifying her for a playoff for the last individual sectional spot.

Waubonsie Valley was a state qualifier as a team a season ago, but the Warriors just miss the cut as a team this year after finishing in fourth place. However, junior Ava Sheffler is moving on as an individual with a score of 89.

Neuqua Valley also looks to get back to state as a team. Senior Carley Rogers with a long birdie putt and it just rims off the edge of the cup. A nice par for the Wildcat who shoots an 83, a top ten score on the day.

Her younger sister Ellie helps the cause as well on the fourth hole as she just misses out on the birdie by less than a foot and taps in for par. The Wildcats finish in fifth as a team, but the Rogers sisters are heading to sectionals after Ellie scores a 97.

Still on the fourth hole, Mina Shyam from Waubonsie looks to build on her DVC runner up performance. She slices through the heavy wind to find the dance floor, eventually making par as the sophomore stands near the top of the leaderboard.

Naperville Central earns a pair of sectional qualifiers

The seventh hole is a par 3 as well. Neuqua Valley senior Evan Ashley tees off and finds a spot on the green. She takes advantage of the solid drive by sinking the long birdie putt. A team best round of 81 puts another Wildcat through to sectionals.

Naperville Central junior Mae Binkowski just missed out on qualifying for sectionals a season ago. This year she does earn a spot as an individual as she makes par on number seven. A 93 for the Redhawk punches her ticket.

Hannah Lee from Waubonsie has a chip for birdie from just off the green on the ninth hole. She puts the ball within striking distance of the pin before drilling the par putt from about ten feet away. The Warrior is moving on to sectionals after a round of 86.

Neuqua Valley sophomore Malar Anand needs to finish strong to secure a spot in the playoff for the final individual sectional qualifier. A nice chip from the edge of the water helps get the job done as the Wildcat finishes with a 98 to make the four person playoff.

Naperville Central junior Ashika Patel is in no danger of missing the cut after a strong day. She unleashes a rocket through the wind that carries all the way to the green to set up an eagle attempt. In the end she taps in for birdie and finishes in fourth place overall with a 78, qualifying for sectionals for a second consecutive season.

Oswego East edges Plainfield North for the team championship

One of the other top teams in contention is Plainfield East. The Bengals qualify for sectionals by finishing in third place led by freshman Taylor Miller who shoots a great round of 73 as she chips right near the pin on the 18th hole.

Plainfield North gets a great round from Grace Gilbert and Kiley Sandborn who each shoot an 81. Gilbert just misses the par attempt on 18, but the Tigers are moving on as a team with a score of 340.

Another talented freshman in the regional is Alli Wiertel from Oswego East as she has one of the shots on the day on the 18th fairway, chipping within a foot to leave a birdie tap in. She shoots a 73 to lead her team to the regional championship, one stroke ahead of Plainfield North with a 339 team score.

The individual champion is Mina Shyam, who overcomes a tough lie on the 9th hole to make bogey to end her round with a 72. That give the Warriors three sectional qualifiers.

Hayden Justis from Plainfield South and Payton Lavine from Yorkville join Poppy Marusin and Malar Anand in the playoff for the final sectional spot. On the first hole, with all other players putting for pars, Anand buries a 15 foot birdie putt to punch her ticket to sectionals, sending four Wildcats to the next round as she is mobbed by teammates. The sectional will be played in Rockford on Monday, October 7th.