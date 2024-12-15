Neuqua Valley wrestling cruises to a senior night win over Metea Valley

Neuqua Valley wrestling hosts Metea Valley for another DVC conference showdown, as both teams are looking for their first conference win. Neuqua Valley also celebrated Senior Night as the fans cheered on their favorite seniors before the matches began. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Lady Wildcats go first

The first match is at 130 pounds girls matchup between Neuqua’s Aleta Weigandt and getting a pin on Metea’s Shaivi Ranagiah.

Our final girls match is between Wildcat Carla Aloran and the Mustangs Roise Pisaro. Pisaro bounces back and arm-locks her opponent and wins by decision.

Wildcats boys get cooking right away

Our first match on the boys side is the 175 pound matchup between Mustangs Jackson Wasson and Wildcats Giuseppe Caprio. Both wrestlers tumble to gain an advantage, but Wasson successfully picks up Caprio and takes the match in a close 5-4 decision.

The next match is the 190 pound round. Neuqua’s Isaiah Strange gets the advantage to pin his opponent Tharun Anahd. Stranger is fired up after the win.

Metea with strong showings

The Mustangs fight back at 120 pounds, with Matthew Shaw wrestling Eesh Banddla. Shaw shows no mercy and takes the match by fall.

The next match is at 126 pounds with Riley Gallagher and Brady Podracky from Neuqua go head to head. Gallagher gets the win for the Mustangs via tech fall hoping for a spark for the black and gold.

The Wildcats retake the momentum at 138 pounds as Sam Khodzhamurtov, gets the win against Mustangs Viswaj Punyapu to extend their large team lead!

Neuqua Valley wrestling takes the senior night win

At 150 pounds it’s Lucas Lee for the Mustangs taking on Wildcats Curtis Burke. Burke is able to hold out his opponent to earn the win via pinfall. That caps off an impressive Senior Night as Neuqua Valley wrestling wins 62-14 over Metea Valley!

