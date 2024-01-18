Neuqua Valley wrestling spoils Senior Night for Waubonsie Valley

Neuqua Valley boys wrestling looks to spoil Senior Night for Waubonsie Valley. Both teams were originally going to compete last Friday, but the matchup was rescheduled due to the winter storm. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Waubonsie Valley wrestling starts the meet with a run of wins

The meet starts at 126 pounds with AJ Ramirez of Waubonsie going for the single-leg takedown on Wildcat Eesh Bandla. Ramirez would get the takedown points and a win for The Warriors.

At 132 pounds is Warrior Will Cancio going for the single-leg takedown on Wildcat Collin Foley. Cancio would get the 2 points. Cancio puts his opponent on his back and pins him to end the match.

Later at 144 pounds, Ethan Wojtowich went for the single-leg takedown on Neuqua Valley’s Zach Hendryx. Ethan has Zach on his back as Ethan wins the match with a pin.

Neuqua Valley wrestling responds with a run of their own

Neuqua Valley’s Jay Chidley has a trick up his sleeve at 150 pounds as he pins Tyler Verge of Waubonsie Valley.

At 157 pounds, Wildcat Nick Pape goes in for a double-leg takedown on Waubonsie Valley’s Desmond Stribley. Pape would go on to win his match by technical fall.

At 165 pounds, it’s Dzhamaludzin Nurudinov lifting Jayden Evans and throwing Evans onto the mat. Nurudinov finishes Evans off with a pin.

Another pin is in sight at 175. Matthew Oyibo tries to sweep in on Wildcat Maddox Menendez only for Maddox to put Matthew on his back as Menendez would finish the match with a pin.

Spinning around at 190 pounds is Devidas Lewiton going in for the takedown points on Warrior Jordan Hatchett, only for Lewiton to put Jordan in a half-nelson and pin him.

At 285 is Sophomore Leonidas Hobson going in for the double leg takedown on Wildcat Evan Rector. Hobson would get the 2 takedown points, putting Rector in a half-nelson and pinning him for the win.

Wildcat wrestling prevails with the DVC meet looming around the corner

At 113 pounds, Wildcat Brady Podracky puts Brandon Fife on his back and pins him. Despite a good start from the Warriors, The Wildcats would take home a 42-28 win. Both teams will face off at the DuPage Valley Conference Tournament this Friday.