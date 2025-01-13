Neuqua Valley wrestling takes care of Waubonsie

We’re at Neuqua Valley High School for a DVC wrestling matchup between The Wildcats and Waubonsie. The Warriors are coming off a loss from Naperville North while The Wildcats are looking for a win after losing to DeKalb. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Carla Aloran wins the first match for Neuqua Valley before Anas Gourchane gets Waubonsie on the board

The only girls match of the night is at 135. Wildcat Carla Aloran goes for the double leg takedown on Waubonsie Valley’s Sophia Contreras for the 3 points. Aloran sinks in the butcher on Contreras and the Wildcat pins her opponent.

After two forfeits, the match starts at 106 pounds with Waubonsie’s Anas Gourchane on top of Wildcat Nick Basilly. The Freshman gets the Warriors off to a good start with a half-nelson and pinning his opponent.

Locking in at 120 is Waubonsie’s Akshaj Bachu and Neuqua’s Eesh Bandla. Bandla gains the upper hand and puts Bachu on his back.

At 132, Nathan Duffield of Waubonsie defends the match by putting Wildcat David Gold on his back for a half-nelson, sealing the deal for a pin.

At 144 pounds, Max Ridges slides in for the double-leg takedown on Waubonsie’s Brayden Fiala. The Wildcat puts his opponent on his back and just like that, Max Ridges wins his match with the pin.

Wildcats take down their rivals

In the 150 bout, it’s Curtis Burke going for the single-leg takedown on Waubonsie’s Rolando Luna-Ramos. Burke receives 3 points for the takedown. This match ends with Burke winning by tech fall for the Wildcats.

Moving over to 175, Wildcat Giuseppe Caprio attempts a single-leg takedown but gets denied by Lucas Pretkelis who manages to get 3 takedown points. Pretkelis gets Caprio on his back, but at the sound of the buzzer in the third period’s end, Pretkelis wins by tech fall.

The final match of the night is at 190 pounds. Zak Gourchane attempts to take down Isaiah Strange; however, Strange reverses the takedown and earns some points. It was a tough match, but Strange finishes the night off with a pin of his own. Neuqua Valley wrestling takes down Waubonsie Valley by the final score of 52-28.