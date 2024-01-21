Neuqua Valleys boys basketball comes from behind to beat Naperville North

the 14-4 Neuqua Valley boys basketball squad hosts the 11-10 Naperville North Huskies, as both teams are coming off victories. The Huskies are on a roll, after a 20-point win over St Charles North, while the Wildcats took down Lyons, 68-53. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Neuqua takes a quick lead off a Luke Kinkade three

The game starts quickly for Naperville North as they score in mere seconds with a Grant Montantari layup over two defenders.

Neuqua would answer back quickly to take the lead with a three by Luke Kinkade. But, the lead wouldn’t return for multiple quarters for the Wildcats.

Naperville North’s Kallstrand and Welch take control of the game

Jack Kallstrand has this turnaround lay-up to extend the Huskie lead to 7-3. North is slowly building a run.

On the next possession, Norths Byrce Welch steals it and drives home the fast break slam to give the Huskies all the momentum in the first.

As we move into the second, Welch leads the charge for North with this Floater to make it a 10-point lead, 15-5

Wildcats fight back but everybody eats for the Huskies

Later in the quarter, Neuqua’s Colin Gerrity gives the wildcats life with a nice 11-footer to make it 17-8

The Wildcats feel the tides turning as Kinkade hits a fadeaway three with no time remaining. It’s so close that the refs talk it over, but they give Neuqua the bucket to make 19-12 going into the half.

The Huskies come out just like they did in the first half, as fundamental passing shown by Kallstrand and Welch, finds Montanari for the and one. Huskies up 22-15.

North gets the ball back right away, and Max Steele is in the corner for a wide-open three. He connects to extend their lead.

Neuqua Valley comes from behind to win a big-time DVC matchup

Neuqua needs a spark, and they get one from John Bieber’s steal, on the fast break, he slams it home over the defender to cut the lead to single digits.

The Wildcats haven’t led since their first basket, but here, Gerrity grabs his board and puts it back to for two. Neuqua leads 32-31

North, on the very next possession, find Ben Victor for a wide-open corner three to tie it up at 34.

After trading baskets back and forth, Neuqua’s Joe Balgro hits a turnaround J from the elbow to bring the Cats’ deficit to two, with just over a minute to go.

With 30 seconds left, the Huskies are at the line but miss the free throws and hold onto a one-point lead.

Kinkade then goes up for a shot but gets fouled, sending him to the charity stripe with 17 seconds to go. He goes two for two, giving Neuqua a 41-40 lead.

Welch attempts a deep three for the win but is just off the mark. Neuqua boys basketball completes the comeback against Naperville North for their 15th win of the season, improving to 4-1 in the DVC.