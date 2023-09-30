Neuqua Valley’s Cooper Lehman rises over the defense for a TD

Our Boys Play of The Week for show number six takes us to Metea Valley for some football action, as Neuqua Valley’s Cooper Lehman comes up with a spectacular catch for the touchdown. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Neuqua Valley’s Cooper Lehman “mosses” defender

About a minute left in the first half, Wildcat quarterback, Ryan Mohler drops back and surveys the field. He lobs one into the endzone, where Lehman makes the leaping grab over the defender. Just a great contested catch, which helped bring the Wildcat lead to 21-0.

Let’s take one more look in slow motion, as we can see Lehman elevating and mossing the defender for the score. Neuqua went on to win 41-0.

Where to find more NSW Content

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram!

You can also subscribe to our NCTV17 Sports YouTube channel to be notified of all new sports highlights, feature stories, athlete profiles as well as other NSW special segments.