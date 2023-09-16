Neuqua Valley’s Rebecca Wu pulls off an amazing flop shot

We’ll head to the links for this week’s girls’ play of the week, where Neuqua Valley’s Rebecca Wu hits a beautiful flop shot. The Wildcats took on Naperville North at Springbrook Golf Course, and Wu’s short game helped her team to a win. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Neuqua Valley’s Rebecca Wu gets it close

We’re on the par four eighth hole, where Wu finds her ball behind the highly elevated green. She flops this one to near perfection, landing it on the fringe and having the ball roll towards the cup. It tracks back to the hole but ends up just a little to the left.

Let’s take one more look at the very difficult shot. Wu didn’t have much green to work with, but it didn’t matter for the Wildcat, as she was inches away from holing out. She would go on to tap in for par and finish the day with a 42.

