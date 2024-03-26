Neuqua Valley’s Samira Nadgar goes bar down from across the pool

Our Girls Play of The Week takes us to Naperville Central for a girls’ water polo matchup, where Neuqua Valley’s Samira Nadgar goes bar down from over the half-distance line! This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Neuqua Valley’s Samira Nadgar scores from way downtown

In the final moments of the third, Nadgar gets the pass at mid-pool and decides to let one fly from another area code. She scores bar down with only a second remaining in the period.

Let’s take one more look at the play from Nadgar. One of the best goals this season on NSW.

Where to find more NSW Content

For more prep sports highlights and community sports, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram!

You can also subscribe to our NCTV17 High School Sports Updates to be notified of all new sports highlights and feature stories.