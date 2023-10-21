Neuqua Valley’s Xara Gin wins the 2023 DVC Girls Diving Championship

We are at Metea Valley High School for the 2023 DVC Girls Diving Championship. Divers from all five Naperville-area DVC schools are fighting to secure a top spot in preparation for sectionals beginning on November 4. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Divers jump into action

The meet kicks off with Ella Buchenhauer from Waubonsie Valley performing an inward dive pike. She would finish inside the top three with a total score of 357.00.

Up next is Neuqua Valley’s Lillian Marx as she performs a back dive pike. This dive helps her secure a fourth-place tie, with a final score of 342.25.

The next diver is Waubonsie Valley’s Lucia Caruso, performing an inward one somersault tuck. She would go on to tie with Lillian Marx for fourth place, ending the night with a 342.25 score.

On the board is Naperville Central’s Gaby Tapia, performing the 1 ½ somersault pike. She would end the day with a score of 300.20.

Jumping in is Bridget Anderson of Metea Valley performing a forward one-and-one-half somersault, one twist free. This dive helps the Mustang finish with the second-best score in the DVC Championship with a score of 357.15.

From Naperville North is Samarra Connolly performing a back one somersault one-half twist. Connolly would end the day with a score of 314.50.

We have another diver from Naperville North and that is Lucy Weidman performing an inward dive tuck. She would end the day with a score of 255.65.

Neuqua Valley’s Xara Gin dives her way to victory

The final diver of the night is Xara Gin of Neuqua Valley, where she performs a reverse dive pike, the judges give her scores ranging from seven to eight on the dive. The Wildcat ends the night with the highest score of the meet, finishing with a 383.55.

Gin is the champion of the DVC and everyone from tonight’s meet will be competing in the Neuqua Valley sectional on November 4.

