Neuqua Valley’s Zoe Navarro sends the game to overtime

We’ll head to Neuqua Valley where the Neuqua Valley’s Zoe Navarro and the Wildcats opened the regular season against Trinity. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Neuqua Valley’s Zoe Navarro hits the clutch free throws

With five seconds remaining in the game, Navarro must make both shots to extend the game to overtime. She leaves no doubt on the attempts, hitting nothing but nylon, and comes up clutch for the Wildcats.

In overtime, Navarro gets the pass inside and wiggles her way to the right block before making a tough shot. It brought the Neuqua lead to four and the cats went on to win 74-69.

A great job by Navarro for hitting the free throws and giving her team a chance to win in overtime.

