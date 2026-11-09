Neuqua’s Gabi Ursu wins the IHSA girls diving sectional

We are at Metea Valley High School as the Girls Diving sectional gets underway. 11 divers are spread out among seven local schools in hopes of qualifying for the state meet. DVC champion Gabi Ursu from Neuqua Valley looks to be a top contender this year. Waubonsie Valley senior Ella Buchenauer is hoping to secure a spot at state once again as well. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Neuqua gets things started right as Charlotte Anderson competes with a forward one-and-a-half somersault pike. Her performance puts the junior in fourth place with a score of 402.15. That would be enough for one of the state qualifying spots.

In the opening rounds, Waubonsee powerhouse senior Ella Buchenauer has all the right moves with a smooth one-somersault, one-and-a-half-twist free.

After dominating the Girls DVC diving championship, junior Wildcat Gabi Ursu’s string of success continues. Her back one-and-a-half somersault pike has a nice takeoff and a precise landing, impressing the judges in the early going.

Lucy Hunter with a strong showing on the boards

Naperville North finds hope in Lucy Hunter; she has a great rotation with the forward two somersault tuck. The Huskie sophomore earns fifth place with a 392.60 total and will head to state for the first time.

The Huskies have another top performer and a state qualifier in the form of junior Madi Moungey. Her forward two somersault tuck helps land her in sixth with a 389.30 tally.

Two-time state diving champion Katie Malm from the Oswego Co-op graduated last year, leaving an opening for some new blood on the team. Sophomore Maddie Moss steps right in. Moss succeeds with the forward two-and-a-half somersault tuck. She secures a spot at state in third place, with a 440.20 score.

Ella Buchenauer is heading back to state for Waubonsie

Waubonsie’s Ella Buchenauer keeps her eye on the prize. She nails the forward one-and-a-half somersault pike. Her performance today puts her into second place with an 11-dive total of 493.80. She improves on last season’s sectional total by over eight points as she will head back to the state meet in her final season.

Gabi Ursu dives to the sectional title

Gabi Ursu’s abilities continue to make her the frontrunner. In the final rounds, her inward dive pike gives her some of the best results of the day and allows her to secure the automatic qualifying spot at state. She takes the top spot on the podium, with a score of 498.30. She will compete at state at the FMC Natatorium in Westmont next week after one of the top-ten sectional performances across Illinois.

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