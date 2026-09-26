Neuqua’s second half comeback secures the win over Dekalb

‘One is the loneliest number…’ unless it gets you the win and leads to a special milestone.

It’s the homecoming weekend at DeKalb as the Barbs host the Neuqua Valley Wildcats. Entering at 1-4, the Barbs look to get back into the win column after back-to-back losses to Naperville Central and Waubonsie Valley. On the other side, the Wildcats enter tonight with a 2-3 record as they look to get back to .500 after topping rival Waubonsie last Friday night. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Both teams battle early on

The Wildcat offense starts off fast as senior running back Connor McCarty weaves through the Barbs’ defense to set the offense up inside the two-yard line.

Moments later, Neuqua goes back to McCarty as he finishes off their opening drive with the touchdown.

DeKalb looks to keep its drive alive on third down as quarterback LeBron Carrington keeps it himself and breaks a few Wildcat tackles before being stopped inside Wildcat territory.

Later in the drive, the Barbs offense stays on the field on fourth down in hopes of tying the game. Carrington looks for Johnmark Delgado in the end zone, but he can’t secure the catch as Will Kalish is there in coverage. Going into the second, Neuqua leads 7-0.

The Barbs look to take advantage of a short field after forcing a Wildcat three-and-out. Carrington keeps it himself on the read option as he cuts upfield for an orange and black first down.

A few plays later, LeBron Carrington calls his own number once more as the Barbs quarterback finds a crease and races into the end zone for the touchdown. We are all witnesses as this game is tied at 7-7.

DeKalb claims the lead late

Late in the first half, the DeKalb offense looks to take the lead going into halftime. Carrington catches the snap and runs up the middle before bouncing it outside as the DeKalb quarterback sets up the offense inside the 15-yard line.

After stalling out in the red zone, Barbs kicker Curtis Jorgensen knocks down the field goal to give the Barbs a 10-7 lead going into halftime.

Early in the second half, DeKalb goes to the air as Carrington connects with a wide-open Henderson Yarbrough, who makes the catch in space and goes 70 yards for the touchdown! The Barbs lead 17-7.

Trailing by ten, the Wildcats look to convert on third and long. Quarterback Ben Travis finds receiver Will Kalish for the big play to give the Cats a much-needed spark.

Inside the red zone, the Neuqua offense sticks with the hot hand as Travis connects with Kalish for the touchdown.

Late into the third, the DeKalb offense comes up big on third down as Carrington out to his right and throws it up to Henderson Yarbrough for the big gain. The Barbs are on the move as they cling to the 17-14 lead.

The Barbs call on Curtis Jorgensen for his second field goal, and he delivers as the Barbs lead 20-14 with under ten minutes to play.

Neuqua gets Ellinghaus his 100th coaching win

After a huge stop on fourth down, the Barbs look to take advantage of another short field. LeBron Carrington runs it on the option but then coughs it up, and the loose ball is recovered by Wildcat Alex Gust.

After the turnover, Ben Travis dumps it off to Connor McCarty on the screen with blockers out in front. McCarty rumbles down the sideline before being tackled in DeKalb territory.

The Neuqua offense goes back to Connor McCarty, who gets to the second level before cutting back inside as he reaches the end zone for his second touchdown of the game to retake the lead. It’s 21-20 Cats with five minutes left in the game.

It’s fourth and long for the DeKalb offense. Carrington passes to Henderson Yarbrough for a big-time first down to keep the drive alive

A few plays later, the Neuqua defense comes up big as Will Kalish gets the interception as Carrington looks for Yarbrough once again.

After a big third-down conversion from Lucas Balgro in the final minute, the Wildcat offense goes back to Connor McCarty, who seals the game with the first down.

Neuqua Valley gets the tough road victory over DeKalb, 21-20, to give longtime head coach Bill Ellinghaus his 100th career win. Ellinghaus and the Wildcats even their record to 3-3 on the year with a trip to Normal Community on tap next week.

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