Neuqua’s Sofia Piater wins 50 Yard Freestyle at the Metea Valley swimming Sectional

This Girls Play of The Week takes us to the Swimming Sectional at Metea Valley, where Neuqua’s Sofia Piater wins a race by just over .20 seconds. This play is presented by Trunnell Insurance.

Neuqua’s Sofia Piater gets to the wall just before Anna Honcharuk

The 50-yard free always brings the energy, and we’ll go to the final half of the race. Piater is stroke-for-stroke with Waubonsie’s Anna Honcharuk and teammate Sophia Labarre. Piater in the yellow cap, just beats out Honcharuk in green, as the Wildcat finishes in first with a time of 23.72 seconds, .23 seconds faster than the Warrior. The two hug it out after, and both move on to the state meet!

Where to find more NSW Content

For more prep sports highlights and community sports, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page and follow us on Twitter and Instagram!

You can also subscribe to our NCTV17 High School Sports Updates to be notified of all new sports highlights and feature stories.