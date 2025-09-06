New Trier football opens strong and defeats Waubonsie Valley

After suffering a close defeat to Neuqua Valley, Waubonsie Valley football is back in action in its first road game of the season against New Trier. The Trvians host the Warriors in their home opener. Last week, the Trevians took down Naperville North 20-14. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

John Ryder gets involved in the opening two touchdowns for New Trier Football

After a scoreless first quarter, New Trier is advancing the ball into enemy territory. The play-action fake works to perfection for the Trevians, and quarterback John Ryder has open space along the sideline. He evades a few defenders and strides into the endzone. New Trier strikes first, it’s 7-0 early in the second quarter.

Just minutes later, the Trevians have the ball again. This time, Ryder goes to the air. He sends the ball deep down the sideline, and Keefer Baxter wins the one-on-one matchup and secures the 45-yard touchdown catch. New Trier’s second touchdown comes just two minutes after its first. They’re now up 14-0 with nine minutes to play in the half.

With under two minutes left in the half, James Kyriakopoulos is in for the field-goal attempt. The snap is good, and the junior sends it right down the middle. New Trier tacks on three more, giving them a 17-0 lead heading into the half.

Colin Ford gets the Warriors on the board with a big run

Facing a sizable deficit, the Warriors need a spark. Abriel Epting is back to return the kickoff to begin the second half. He crosses over the middle of the field before he finds a seam and takes off. It’s a footrace to the endzone, and the Trevians are just able to bring him down before the score, but Waubonsie Valley is now deep into New Trier territory to begin the half.

Moments later, quarterback Colin Ford takes the snap and follows a big convoy of Warriors to his right. He eludes some Trevian defenders along the way and scores the first touchdown for Waubonsie. It’s now 17-7, just one minute into the second half.

William Molloy is back to receive the ensuing kickoff for New Trier. He makes the first two Warriors defenders miss, and he has a lot of green in front of him. Molloy speeds down the sideline before he’s shoved out of bounds near the 30-yard line. The Trevians answer back with a strong kick return of their own.

New Trier football adds on another score and holds off Waubonsie Valley for a 24-14 win

Later in that drive, New Trier is near the goal line. Ryder fakes the handoff and rolls to his right. As he gets close to the sideline, he sends a shovel pass to Harry Resis in the end zone for six. Ryder’s third total touchdown of the day extends the Trevians’ lead to 24-7.

New Trier is back in possession, working with a third and long in the third quarter. Ryder drops back deep looking for the screen pass, but Brayden Hostetler breaks through and sacks him right near the goal line. The Trevians are forced to punt and give the Warriors good field position to begin their next drive.

After some solid run gains, the Warriors are on he one-yard line. Hostetler takes the handoff and steps into the endzone with ease. With that, Waubonsie is down 24-14 with under a minute left in the third quarter.

Now in the fourth quarter, the Warriors are attempting a field goal to cut the lead down to seven. The ball is snapped, but Waubonsie is unable to get the kick away. Parker Howland escapes to the right and then reverses back to his left with some space, but the New Trier defenders track him down and stop him before the first down marker. The Trevians take over on downs and will hang on to win this one 24-14, improving to 2-0.

