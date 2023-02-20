New Trier Gray dismantles Naperville Central hockey in the Blackhawk Cup

Naperville Central hockey travels to North Shore Ice Arena for round one of the Blackhawk Cup. The RedHawks face off against New Trier Gray for a place in round two. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank.

New Trier dominates the first period

We start this game with the opening faceoff. Broden Oswald passes off to Jacob Matthews whose shot on net is caught by Max Ascione.

Not long after, New Trier’s Colgin Hirschel picks up a loose puck and shoots five-hole to open the scoring.

Three minutes later the RedHawks turn the puck over to Noah Toma who is in on the breakaway as he scores to double New Trier’s lead. The Trevian’s would score another to make it 3-0 before time expires in the first period.

Another three-goal period for the Trevian’s

New Trier starts the second period strong as Noah Toma walks into the middle of the ice and his shot finds the back of the net. Trevian’s up 4-0.

Green and white continue to mount the pressure. Isaac Goldstein gets the puck out in front, but his close-range effort is caught by the glove of Matthew Sosnowski.

Just under seven minutes to play. Noah Toma carries the puck into the zone and passes back door to a wide-open Colgin Hirschel who tips the puck in. New Trier goes into the third with a 6-0 lead.

The home team didn’t slow down

The third period was no different for New Trier as Isaac Goldstein’s first shot is saved by Sosnowski but he scores on the rebound.

New Trier dominates the game as they take down Naperville Central by a score of 8-0.

For more prep sports highlights, visit the Naperville Sports Weekly page!