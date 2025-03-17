New Trier Green holds off Benet Academy hockey to win the 2025 Blackhawk Cup 1-0

New Trier and Benet Academy hockey meet up in the Blackhawk Cup State Final! The championship at the United Center is one of the best prep sports traditions in the state of Illinois. The New Trier Trevians have had an appointment here often, as they have brought the Blackhawk Cup Red Division trophy home in four of the last five seasons. Benet Academy is back in the championship for the first since 2015.

Coming in as the seventh seed in this bracket, the Redwings upset their way to the Madhouse on Madison for a chance at the first Blackhawk Cup title in school history.

New Trier gets on the board quickly

Working a power play in the first period, New Trier is on the attack. Ethan Baker passes wide of the goal to the right side for Connor Hirschtritt. The skirmish sends Benet goalie Ben Ciesla on his backside, but Baker comes back center to knock it down, and the puck finds its way in. A high-quality chance converted by the defending champs, 1-0 New Trier just five minutes into the game.

Benet does not let the early deficit deter them, as Gianluca Dicosola is freed up for a wrister, but Wyatt Schmidt is composed on the deflection between the pipes.

The Redwings still trail 1-0 but a hit by Nolan Naggatz sends Hudson Schlie onto his back and Benet into a power play opportunity.

On the ensuing power play, Dicosola sets up Joseph Ihde, whose shot is wide. Being on a 5-on-3, though, Benet corrals the puck easily. Here’s Carson Stone working it cross ice to Dicosola, but Chase Marino gets in the way of his shot. New Trier continues to defend like mad as Stone fires another attempt straight into the center of Schmidt. New Trier kill the power play and lead 1-0 after the first period.

The Redwings continue to battle as the game goes on

Benet stays ready in the second period, here is Davin Frasco retrieving a puck and firing to Alex Dentice, Dentice enters the New Trier zone but is absolutely stifled by three Trevians.

The Redwing back line stays busy, here Michael Pedraja gets a nice 1 on 1 attempt but Frasco steps in to help keep him off balance. Still 1-0 in the second period.

Deeper into the second period, Zack Huebsch finds himself an angle but Ben Ciesla corrals the shot to keep the game at 1-0 after two periods.

In the third period Benet get another golden opportunity in another 5 on 3 power play. Jimmy Cannon passes to Ihde in front of the net but Schmidt shuts the door. The puck works its way back to Hudson Schlie, he skates in and fires, the rebound comes off Schmidt but he stays down on it, stopping another Benet chance.

Here is a long wrist shot from New Trier that causes a small scuffle in front of the goal. The puck is freed out though, and Dicosola has an entry pass to Tommy Dusek, Dusek plays it back to Stone who turns and chips it towards the goal. It awkwardly deflects off Marino’s stick but Schmidt is able to secure the puck, stopping another Benet chance in its’ tracks.

With under a minute left in the third period, Benet turns to an empty net. Cade Rosenthal puts it towards the goal, Huebsch tries to end it with a cross-ice shot but the puck ends up just wide and icing is called.

New Trier hangs on for the shutout victory and a Blackhawk Cup three-peat

With under 4 seconds left, Benet need to score right off this face off. Huber wins it for New Trier, clears it, and the Trevians have the three-peat! After scoring an early goal, they defended a 1-0 lead all the way to the final buzzer as they celebrate with the New Trier faithful. A great season for Benet Academy, who still have a chance to win the Kennedy Cup with a game three matchup against St. Ignatius at Seven Bridges on Tuesday night.