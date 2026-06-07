New Trier tops Naperville Central 2-1 in girls soccer state title game

Back in the title game for the first time since 1995, Naperville Central girls soccer takes on New Trier in the 3A girls soccer state championship at North Central College. After their big win over Warren in the semis, the Redhawks look to cap off their undefeated season with their first-ever girls soccer state championship. Coming off an overtime win over Edwardsville, New Trier looks for its second state championship in the last three years and eighth overall. Warren defeated Edwardsville 1-0 in the third-place game. This highlight is sponsored by BMO.

Defenses stand tall in the early going

The Redhawks look to start fast as Malia Shen attacks the New Trier defense. Shen fires her shot but is denied by Trevian goalie Annie Fowler.

Bea Cirulis with a throw-in for the Trevians. She throws it to Addy Randall, who has a look, but Redhawk goalie Erin Hackett keeps New Trier off the scoreboard.

New Trier’s Eleni Kanellos has a free kick opportunity. Kanellos finds Dami Balogun, who gives it to Evelina VanderBurg for the header, but Erin Hackett secures the ball. Midway through the first half, we’re still tied at zero.

Late in the half, Central’s Nicole Sacek maneuvers through the Trevian defense and fires her shot, but is turned away by Annie Fowler.

New Trier gets on the board

Moments later, Dami Balogun passes to Captain Addy Randall as her shot ricochets off Hackett for the first score of the game. Going into the second half, New Trier leads 1-0.

Jumping into the second half, New Trier gets called for a handball in the goalie box. Redhawk star Emerson Burke looks to tie up the game with a penalty shot. Burke steps into her shot but is unable to capitalize as her shot sails too high. A rare miscue from the Michigan commit as Central still trails 1-0.

Burke finds Malia Shen for the equalizer

Minutes later, the Redhawks remain aggressive. Burke is back on the attack as she passes to senior captain Malia Shen, who fires her shot into the back of the net to tie the game with under 12 minutes remaining. It’s a brand new ball game as the hometown Redhawk faithful erupts in the stands.

New Trier takes advantage of the corner to secure the state title

Later in the half, it’s a corner kick opportunity for New Trier. The ball from Addy Randall bounces around the box as Trevian Brooke Zabel is in the right place to tap it in for the blue and green goal. New Trier quickly takes the lead back at 2-1 with less than ten minutes left.

Late in the half, Redhawk Kira Lambin has a free kick opportunity. Lambin dishes it to Emerson Burke, who gives it back to Lambin to set up Nicole Sacek for a shot, but it is gobbled up by Fowler.

New Trier is able to hold off the Redhawks in the final minutes, adding another state championship to an overflowing trophy case with a 2-1 victory. A historic season for Naperville Central ends with the state runner-up trophy after a memorable final game. The Redhawks end the year with a school-best 21-1-1 record.