New Trier tops Naperville North in IHSA Football season opener

A new football season comes into view at Huskie Stadium with the Trevians of New Trier in town to face Naperville North. North dominated 42-14 in their matchup last year, but New Trier looks to turn over a new leaf in 2025 with junior quarterback John Ryder under center.

New Trier football stops Naperville North, and Declan O’Meara scores for the Trevians

On the Huskies’ first drive of the game, they find themselves on 4th and 6. Josiah Nothacker looks to Finnian Bretag, but the pass is incomplete. Early frustrations for Naperville North.

First and 10 from the 33 as Declan O’Meara hits a hole, breaks through two defenders at the second level, and he isn’t going to lose the foot race from there. New Trier strikes first with 3:35 left in the first quarter.

A QB change for North, Dante Colasante has 3rd and 21, but he has an open Jack Zitko down the field. Zitko charges ahead past midfield for the first down. The Huskies are on the move.

Naperville North’s William Eloe ties up the contest at 7-7 in the second quarter

It’s the second quarter now, and the Huskies’ drive reaches fourth down. Colasante faces quick pressure and slips as he steps up in the pocket. It’s another fourth down stand from the Trevian defense.

Later in the quarter, Nothacker is back in the game, and he hands it to William Eloe on fourth down. Eloe catches the outside and gains enough for a first down into the Trevian 5-yard line.

Two plays later, Nothacker has an option and fakes the run for Eloe. He’s got one man to beat on the outside and he speeds in for the equalizer. North tie it up 7-7 with 4:38 left in the half.

2nd and 10 for New Trier on their next possession, and Ryder looks down the field for Alexander Fairchild. Owen Ferguson is going to be called for pass interference, though, and it’s a lot of field position picked up for the visitors.

Not long after that, Ryder rolls out to his right but turns and flips it to O’Meara. The North defense is completely caught off guard, and New Trier take a 14-7 lead into halftime.

Mason Hill crosses the plane for the Huskies and we’re tied again in the third quarter

The Trevians face a 3rd down on their first drive of the half. Indiana commit Gabe Hill swarms Ryder and forces him into a bad throw. 3 and out for New Trier.

3rd and 10 for Nothacker and company, Bretag is wide open, but the connection is not there. A sure touchdown becomes 4th and 10.

On the ensuing 4th and 10, Nothacker rolls out and is hit in the head as he throws. That earns a roughing call from the refs, and North stays alive on the drive.

North takes quick advantage of the new set of downs with this run from Mason Hill, the junior storms to the 1-yard line on this run.

He was one yard short on the last run, so they make sure he gets it on this play. Hill’s touchdown and the point after tie the game at 14 with 5 minutes left in the 3rd quarter.

New Trier scores and hangs on to beat Naperville North 20-14 in the 2025 IHSA Football season opener

New Trier is first on offense in the fourth quarter. Here’s O’Meara on another breakout. He looks to go down near the 40, but Anthony Aguilar says, “Hey, you’re coming with me.” The Trevians push forward for an extra 10 yards. They’re deep into Huskie territory.

Ryder’s got his receivers all out wide on 3rd and long. He looks right at first before stopping up and launching one straight towards the end zone. Keefer Baxter goes up and comes down with it, pushing New Trier up 20-14 in the final quarter.

On the point after, Hill barrels through the line to stuff the kick. The game stays at 20-14.

After a North 3 and out, New Trier looks to extend their lead. O’Meara gets another handoff, but Hill gets a hold of him and pops the ball loose. After falling on it, there’s a small pause before Hill pops out with no helmet but has a better prize for himself and the team. North retakes possession with 6:42 left in the game.

After driving down the field, the Huskies have a do-or-die fourth down. Nothacker runs a similar play to his touchdown run, but this time he has way less space to run to. Senior linebacker Aaron Pressman squares him up, and that’s all New Trier needs to seal the game. The Trevians avenge their 2024 loss and start the season 1-0. Naperville North will have to look for its first win on the road at Libertyville next week.