Niko Abusara taking flight

For the Play of the Week, we got boys basketball with Niko Abusara showing some bounce. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

It’s senior night at Benet Academy as the Redwings host the Hilltoppers of Joliet Catholic in their regular season finale as the Redwings look to finish undefeated in conference play.

Brayden Fagbemi comes up with the steal then finds Sam Driscoll who throws the alley-oop to Niko Abusara for the two-handed jam. Perfect pass by Driscoll and Abusara does the rest. When you wear 23, you better have some springs.

The Redwings put the game to bed. Kunka’s cross-court pass finds Andy Nash, who buries the three-pointer to shut the door on the Hilltoppers. Benet Academy comes from behind to win on senior night 64-58.

