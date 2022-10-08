Noah Larson to Robert Lynch For a Record-Breaking Touchdown

It’s a Metea Valley sweep for the Play of the Week where Noah Larson and Robert Lynch connect for a record-breaking play. Presented by Trunnell Insurance.

It’s a chilly night at Metea Valley High School where the Mustangs welcome Naperville North football to their home turf. With a win, the Huskies can become playoff eligible. In last year’s matchup, the Huskies won with a last second field goal by David Olano.

On to the second half, this is Danny Eloe getting another carry. He speeds by the defense and crosses the goal line for the second time. North has now built a 44-7 lead.

The Mustangs backed up on their own 1-yard line, Larson sets and throws it up to a wide-open Lynch who takes it all the way for a 99-yard touchdown. That’s the longest play in stadium history. It wasn’t a great night for Metea, but that’s definitely a play to be happy about.

